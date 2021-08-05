Dianne Buswell shares glimpse at incredibly sentimental sculpture at her home with Joe Sugg This is so sweet!

Dianne Buswell and boyfriend Joe Sugg moved in together earlier this year, and they've really been making a home of their new place.

MORE: Dianne Buswell's rainbow bedroom with Joe Sugg is a work of art

The stars have shown many glimpses at their homes, and during a fan Q+A, Dianne shared what might be the most sentimental thing they own.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell shares first glimpse at dining room at new home

"Something sentimental in the house, I'm going to show you now," she told fans, before panning the camera over to the couple's shelving unit.

The professional dancer then zoomed in on a sculpture of a hand and foot intertwined with each other, and revealed the sweet meaning of the object.

"See that there?" she asked. "That's actually my hand and Joe's foot. We moulded that, like, last year."

The post also allowed fans a glimpse inside the couple's living room, including their enormous shelving unit that housed not only their TV, but dozens of other items like a large pile of books and a candle.

The room also featured grey carpeting, and a grey throw rug, alongside a huge black box in the corner, which had a similarly large house plant sat on top.

Dianne and Joe have a very sentimental piece of artwork at their home

In the corner of the room was a grey table, that housed another candle and a separate ornament.

MORE: Dianne Buswell shows off unseen hair transformation - and she's unrecognisable

MORE: Dianne Buswell stuns with hair transformation we didn't see coming

Dianne and Joe's relationship has been going from strength to strength since they first met after getting paired up on Strictly Come Dancing.

Joe has often delighted his girlfriend with sweet presents, and on Wednesday, Dianne showed off an adorable gift that he'd made her.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Australian native shared a photo of one of Joe's works of art.

The painting featured a black heart outline on a canvas covered with 'Fragile, handle with care' stickers, which sat on a windowsill at their home.

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

"Obsessed with this piece of art Joseph made me," Dianne wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

And the star has a sweet tribute to her boyfriend back home in Australia, as a picture of the pair at a black-tie event is proudly featured on her parents' mantlepiece.

There was another picture of the couple at the home as well, which Dianne noted was her "favourite family photo".

The snap saw the couple standing together, alongside members of Dianne's extended family with them, and a beautiful Australian beach in the background.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.