Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals favourite £2k feature at home with Joe Sugg

There's no denying that Dianne Buswell keeps very fit – not only does she spend hours dancing with her Strictly Come Dancing co-stars, but she has also invested in some gym equipment so she can work out at home.

The professional dancer was asked by a fan to share a picture of her favourite item in her house, and she responded by posting a video of her partner Joe Sugg walking on a Peleton Tread. The equipment alone retails for £2,295, with extra accessories such as resistance bands, weights and yoga blocks available to purchase on top of that.

Dianne and Joe had positioned it in the corner of one of their rooms, facing out towards the garden. The room was decorated with cream carpets, pale green walls and a glass coffee table, while weights on the floor offer the couple more workout options.

The TV star and the YouTuber, who met on the dancing competition 2018, moved out of their flat in London and into their first home together earlier this year. Dianne and Joe have already put their stamp on the property, adding palm tree wallpaper to their bedroom, and painting their spare room a vibrant yellow colour with watermelon bedsheets.

Dianne revealed her Peloton is her favourite item at home

Back in February, Dianne filmed from inside their beautiful new kitchen as she made a cake for Valentine's Day. It's designed with forest green cupboards, including one narrow glass-front section for glasses, and black and white high-shine backsplash panels.

Since her celebrity partner Robert Webb withdrew from Strictly 2021 due to ill health, she is no doubt enjoying spending more time at home with Joe after admitting she got used to seeing him every day during the coronavirus lockdown.

The couple announced they had bought their first house together with this sweet snap

"It’s been so lovely to be home with Joe every single day,” Dianne told The Sunday Post while they were living in their former London home. "Normally a lot of people ask me, ‘How do you go on tours and not see each other for such a long amount of time?’ and I always said we were just kind of used to it."

She added: "Now, we’ve been together for this whole year, basically every single day, so if Joe goes away to work for even one day, I’m like, ‘When are you coming home?'"

