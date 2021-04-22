Joe Sugg's and Dianne Buswell new garden is big enough for a trampoline park The Strictly pair even turned it into a trampoline park

Dianne Buswell and This Is My House star Joe Sugg recently moved into their stunning new home after meeting in 2018 on Strictly Come Dancing. The couple have since been sharing glimpses of the epic garden with their Instagram followers – who can't believe the size of it.

If the Strictly stars haven't yet convinced you that they're #couplegoals just wait until you see a glimpse at their stunning new home together. We're officially obsessed.

The pair first announced their house move on social media with an adorable photo captured outside their new home. Their humble abode could be seen in the background of the photo – proving it sits on a vast green space, with Joe revealing he has wasted no time in getting stuck into the house renovations.

The couple moved into their new home in February this year

Joe, who was previously a successful YouTube star before swapping his vlogging camera for dancing shoes, recently filmed a video where he and girlfriend Dianne transformed their giant garden into a trampoline park.

The loved up pair have been sharing glimpses of their new outdoor space on social media, particularly Dianne who is reliving her childhood adventures by cycling up and down the garden to collect flowers.

The professional dancer appears to be so in love with her new home

"Feel like a kid again," she wrote, lapping up the spring sunlight and enjoying the warmer evenings in her back yard.

Convinced they've found their forever home, the loved up pair celebrated Valentine's Day this year by getting their gardening gloves on. The eager green thumbs shared a stunning photo in the garden last month.

The pair are making to most of their glorious green space

According to Dianne, they were "out in the garden looking for a good spot to plant our apple tree". How romantic!

Not ruling out the prospect of having kids in the future, the couple have certainly found the perfect spot (with plenty of space!) to raise them. Dianne has previously told HELLO! that she would like at least two children. "I think two," she said. "I always thought I was going to have twins though. If I have twins, then three but if I don't have twins then two."

