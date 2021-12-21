Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are ultimate couple goals in festive snap The pair are on holiday!

While many of us will be spending Christmas with family at home, Strictly power-couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg will be spending it together on a "surprise" getaway.

Now that the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing is all wrapped up, Joe has treated his girlfriend to a "surprise adventure" as they jetted off to an unknown destination. The YouTuber revealed the news on his Instagram Stories as he shared a post from inside a jet whilst they flew over some stunning scenery, set to the tune of Frank Sinatra's classic Let's Fly Away. "Taken @diannebuswell off on a little surprise adventure," he wrote.

Neither of the pair have revealed where their getaway is to, but Joe shared a small clip of a roaring fire, while Dianne shared a snap of the pair looking all loved-up.

The couple looked beautiful together as they posed in front of an extravagant Christmas tree filled with pinecones and sprayed branches that looked recently snowed on.

Dianne looked so elegant in a figure-hugging black dress that she added a golden necklace to. She sported some beautiful make-up including some mahogany lipstick.

Meanwhile, Joe looked suave in a plaid top as he posed behind his beloved, presumably with his arms around her waist.

Dianne and Joe shared a romantic selfie

The dancer didn't caption the snap, but her love for her boyfriend was clear as she added a pair of heart stickers to the post.

Dianne and Joe first met each other when the YouTuber competed on Strictly back in 2018, where they reached the final together.

Sadly, Dianne wasn't that lucky this year, as her celeb partner, Robert Webb, had to withdraw from the show following Movies Week, due to a pre-existing heart condition.

Hours after the shock announcement, Joe took to his Instagram Stories to share his reaction to the news and said: "Will miss seeing team dirb on the screen! Wishing you all the best Robert."

Joe has treated Dianne to a holiday

Dianne also took to Instagram to express her sadness at having to leave the show but insisted that "Robert's health is by far the most important part in all of this".

"Sadly the legacy of Buswell and Webb has come to an end. Even though this was short-lived, I have had such an amazing time dancing and working alongside Robert from our wacky cha cha to that serious tango, Robert showed he could do it all.

"Although I know we had more up our sleeves Robert's health is by far the most important part in all of this and I'm wishing him a speedy recovery. Thank you to everybody who supported us this series it means the absolute world."

