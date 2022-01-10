Kate Middleton's mother Carole unveils stunning party decorations following daughter's 40th birthday

Carole Middleton showed off her stunning party decorations on Sunday, the same day her daughter the Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 40th birthday.

The new photo, shared on her Party Pieces official Instagram account, shows three different colourways – silver, gold and pink. They include square paper plates with 'Let's party' on the front, sparkly straws, striped cups and circular table confetti – all of which we imagine would come in handy should Carole and Michael throw a party for Kate.

"Pop, clink, fizz! Which colour theme is your favourite for your next celebration? Comment below! ​​#mypartypieces #tabledecorations #gold #silver #rosegold #letsparty #partydecorations," the caption read.

Followers not only shared their thoughts in the comments, but they also took the opportunity to wish the Duchess a happy birthday. "The third one and Happy Birthday to your beautiful daughter," wrote one, and another added: "I love the rose gold. Your whole family is a credit to you Carole & Michael. You must be so proud of them. A very Happy Birthday to the beautiful & gracious Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge."

Carole's business Party Pieces shared a photo of their stunning birthday decorations

We've tracked down some of the beautiful decorations on the website, and they cost as little as £1.99.

It is not known how Kate chose to celebrate her birthday, but it was likely a family occasion at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, with her husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Party plates, £3.99, Party Pieces

Confetti, £1.99, Party Pieces

The royal's fifth birthday was actually the inspiration behind Carole's business, she revealed to The Daily Mail last September. "All I could find were basic clown plates," the 66-year-old said. "I realised there was a gap in the market for party ware that wasn't too expensive and which looked good, so decided to design my own. I took some prototypes to various High Street retailers and was turned away."

Undeterred, Carole then set up her own party supplies business from the Middletons' family home in Berkshire, distributing leaflets at her daughters' nursery school. Going from strength to strength, the Middletons moved the business from a small start-up unit to a warehouse at Child's Court Farm in Reading, where it has been based ever since 1995.

READ: Kate Middleton's parents' £4.7m manor house hosted Pippa's private wedding reception – inside

