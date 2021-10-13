Prince William's ornate feature in London mansion with Kate Middleton is stunning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Prince William showed off a new part of his home with Kate Middleton as he discussed climate change during an interview with BBC Newscast.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton and Prince William's London home is another scale of luxury

Taking to the royals' official Twitter account, the Duke of Cambridge was pictured inside Kensington Palace where he lives in Apartment 1A with his wife and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The caption read: "#BBCNewscast, talking about the environment and The @EarthshotPrize." The snap showed William smiling as he sat in a pale blue upholstered chair positioned around an ornate black coffee table holding mugs of tea.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See where the royal family lives - an inside tour

The floor was covered with a vintage red patterned rug and a large indoor tree and white flowers added a splash of greenery.

One eye-catching aspect of the decor that appears to be new is the large wooden screen in the background, covered with delicate hand-painted gold symbols. It offers the perfect backdrop for the Duke's interview, but since both William and Kate are known for switching up their interiors for their virtual and in-person appearances from home, it's likely that they move the room divider around the property as necessary.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton's unusual sleeping arrangements at London home revealed

MORE: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share rare glimpse of elaborate entrance to Kensington Palace

Behind the scenes of #BBCNewscast, talking about the environment and The @EarthshotPrize 🌏



Look out for more this Thursday 📻 pic.twitter.com/RLDuATmrmi — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 12, 2021

Prince William shared a peek at his interior during a chat with BBC Newscast

In love with the ornate piece? Unfortunately, we haven't found an exact match, but you can get your hands on wooden alternatives to add interest (or hide mess!) in your home.

Wooden screen, was £240 now £144, La Redoute

The Duke and Duchess' massive four-storey property – which was previously home to Princess Margaret – comes complete with 20 rooms with five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters.

William and Kate previously shared a glimpse inside their London residence when they hosted Michelle and Barack Obama in 2016. They sat in the drawing room of their home, which has a sophisticated cream colour scheme, with gold accents and pretty floral prints.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's drawing room

There are two matching cream sofas, an ottoman table and an array of armchairs for visitors, and the royals have added splashes of colour with floral print cushions. Beautiful ornaments and candles are on display, while traditional artwork hangs in ornate gold frames on the walls.

The Cambridge family also have the added luxury of a second home in Norfolk, called Anmer Hall.

RELATED: 17 stunning royal home offices that will leave you speechless

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.