Kate Middleton's mother Carole's festive home decor is stunning – and starts at £5

Carole Middleton has opened up about how she plans to create a "magical" Christmas at her family home with her husband Michael.

The Duchess of Cambridge's parents live at Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire, and as part of her business Party Pieces, Carole has revealed her favourite festive decorations – starting at a bargain £5. "If, like me, you enjoy the build-up to Christmas as much as the day itself, you'll love browsing our collection of decorations and tableware.

"I always throw myself into the planning, and it has been a pleasure to pick out some party pieces which will help you make Christmas feel particularly festive for your loved ones this year. December will be magical again!" she wrote as she posed next to metallic balloons.

In fact, festive balloons were one of her go-to decorations, as well as wreaths, garlands and table runners. Take a look at some of the pieces that could be in Carole's home as she celebrates the holidays with Kate Middleton and Prince William, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, and James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet…

How pretty is this chic silver and green wreath? Suitable for your front door or interior decor, it features mistletoe, frosted pine cones and ribbon for easy hanging.

Silver wreath, £29.99, Party Pieces

Take inspiration from celebrities such as Stacey Solomon and Michelle Keegan and create a beautiful balloon arch. With 240 balloons, balloon tape, clear twine and glue dots, the kit comes with everything you need to get creative with your home exterior.

Balloon arch, £29.99, Party Pieces

Add a touch of sparkle to your dining table with this stunning gold runner – it's sure to jazz up your Christmas dinner.

Gold table runner, £12, Party Pieces

If you struggle to keep a real Christmas tree alive throughout the festive season, then why not make your life easier with a sweet wall hanging with LED lights?

Wall hanging Christmas tree, £16.99, Party Pieces

A garland is a quick and easy way to jazz up your home for Christmas, and we're loving the pretty gold detail on this one.

Gold garland, £17.99, Party Pieces

Bucklebury Manor is a seven-bedroom, Grade-II listed Georgian property in Berkshire that Carole and Michael Middleton reportedly bought in 2012 for £4.7million.

When asked what her favourite room in the house is, Carole told Good Housekeeping: "My kitchen. It's a kitchen/dining/sitting room and it's the heart of the house."

Carole and Michael Middleton's home, Bucklebury Manor

She added that the space also doubled up as a makeshift office during the pandemic. "I also worked there throughout the lockdowns," she explained.

Apparently, Duchess Kate's parents like to host guests in the kitchen when they are able to – so no doubt it will make the perfect spot for a Christmas family party.

"I love a kitchen supper," she said. "Where I have a small number of guests. I'll cook something delicious and make it look lovely, then we'll finish with a kitchen disco."

