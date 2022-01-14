Carole Middleton's romantic home decor is perfect for date night - see photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge need not look too far for inspiration when it comes to Valentine's Day after Kate's mother Carole Middleton revealed her very romantic decorations.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's parents' £4.7m manor house hosted Pippa's private wedding reception – inside

Carole's business, Party Pieces, delighted fans with pictures of an impressive red and pink balloon arch, a sweet garland that reads, 'You & Me' hanging on the wall, and heart balloons resting above crisp white bed linen. "The Valentine's day shop is open #mypartypieces #valentinesday #iloveyou #myotherhalf #balloons #valentinessurprise #valentinesdecorations," the caption read.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See where Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and more royals live

As usual, the pictures were quickly flooded with praise from followers. "I love your work...so beautiful. Well done," one wrote underneath the snaps, and another added: "I love these."

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'immensely special' first home with Prince George revealed

READ: Kate Middleton's mother Carole unveils stunning party decorations following daughter's 40th birthday

The balloon arch kit would only set you back £16.99, while the heart-shaped balloons and tassels retail for £10.99. And for those looking to make the holiday extra-special this year, they even sell items to help you pop the question to your partner.

Kate Middleton's mother showed off her Valentine's Day decorations from Party Pieces

Can you imagine the romantic decor inside Carole and Michael's family home, Bucklebury Manor? Or perhaps their children Kate, Pippa and James will deck out their own homes with the heartfelt items for a low-key Valentine's Day celebration away from the public eye.

Carole and Michael's seven-bedroom Grade II-listed Georgian property in Berkshire boasts a drawing room, a library, and 18-acres of land – so we can see why Pippa and her husband James Matthews chose to celebrate their nuptials there in May 2017.

Balloon arch kit, £16.99, Party Pieces

'Will You Marry Me' balloon, £8.99, Party Pieces

The couple bought the home in 2012 for £4.7million, after deeming their nearby former £1.5million property, Oak Acre, less secure.

The open-plan interior would make for the perfect date night setting, especially with the cosy white Aga oven. Speaking of her favourite room in an interview with Good Housekeeping, Carole said: "My kitchen. It's a kitchen/dining/sitting room and it's the heart of the house."

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito estate is basis for eye-opening book

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.