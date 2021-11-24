Holly Willoughby cleans £3m home in glam figure-hugging dress and heels

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby surprised her fans on Tuesday when she shared a snap of herself doing the vacuuming at her £3 million family home.

This Morning star Holly was wearing a show-stopping dress and heels while she got stuck into her chores. She donned her Rachel Gilbert dress for ITV's Palooza but clearly wanted to ensure her household was in order prior to hitting the red carpet. Holly's vacuum is the Dyson V8 model which is ideal for blitzing pet hair, which is perfect timing as the presenter has a new addition to her home – a gorgeous dog called Bailey.

Sharing the news last week on her lifestyle website, WYLDE, Holly remarked: "Bailey came into our life this month and has changed everything."

Holly took on cleaning duties ahead of a red-carpet event

Explaining the backstory about welcoming the Golden Retriever into the family home, Holly said: "My daughter has been campaigning for us to get a dog since she was able to talk, and we have been waiting for the right time for a dog to fit into our family life. Now, is that time."

The family also have two cats at their grand home

Holly shares her home with her husband Dan Baldwin and their children Harry, 12, Belle, ten, and Chester, seven. The family already have a cat, Bluebell, who occasionally features on social media.

As well as the cleaning, Holly has been busy preparing for the festive season and she has shared a glimpse into what her home will look like for Christmas.

Holly's Christmas decorations are stunning

The mum-of-three shared snaps of her Christmas table decorations, writing: "Lots of us are thinking about Christmas at this time of year and November is definitely the time to put the lights up outside." If Holly says it's time, it's time!

