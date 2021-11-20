Holly Willoughby shares glimpse at spectacular Christmas decorations inside £3m London home The This Morning host has already decorated her London home for the holidays

It may only be November, but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Holly Willoughby's house! The 39-year-old TV star - who has been absent from the This Morning sofa this week - has given fans a glimpse at the festive decorations that will adorn her luxury £3million London home.

The mum-of-three shared the snaps on her lifestyle blog, Wylde Moon, where she also penned some thoughts about the festive season. "Lots of us are thinking about Christmas at this time of year and November is definitely the time to put the lights up outside," she wrote on her mood board for November.

Underneath photo showing an oversized fir tree was captioned: "When the nights start to draw in and it's already dark by the time I get home, I love seeing my little tree twinkling as I walk up the street. It's like a 'Welcome Home' before I've even stepped through the front door."

Captioning another snap of a Wylde Moon candle surrounded by a beautiful wreath and a cluster of red berries, she wrote: "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas…"

The decorations have no doubt drummed up excitement among Holly's three children - Harry, 12, Belle, 10, and seven-year-old Chester - who she shares with her husband of 13 years, Dan Baldwin.

Elsewhere in her festive post, Holly addressed her recent absence from the ITV morning show, which she hosts alongside Philip Schofield. Josie Gibson filled in for the presenter as she battled a tummy bug which took her out for most of the week.

Touching on the recent bout of illness, she wrote: "Last week I was struck down with a tummy bug and for 48 hours I was really not in a very good way. I couldn't take the kids to school, I couldn't go to work and I couldn't take the dog for a walk, but that didn't stop Bailey lovingly sitting at my feet all day long."

She continued: "I didn't have the heart to tell her that the slight smell of dog food was doing nothing for my swirling nausea, but nonetheless, just having her there made me feel so much better."

