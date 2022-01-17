Inside Miranda Lambert's incredibly cozy living room at her Nashville mansion The country singer has a gorgeous country home

Miranda Lambert is enjoying some well-deserved downtime at home in Nashville, Tennessee, before she hits the road for the second leg of her tour later in the year.

MORE: Miranda Lambert is all smiles as she shares incredible news with fans

And the country star even shared a rare look inside her sprawling property over the weekend – and it's as delightful as you would imagine.

The award-winning singer took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her beloved dog Delta Dawn relaxing in the living room in front of a roaring fire.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert is all smiles as she shares incredible news with fans

The spacious area features a monochrome color palette, including a black-and-white patterned rug and a co-ordinating fireplace.

MORE: Miranda Lambert inundated with messages and well wishes following heartfelt message

MORE: Miranda Lambert delights fans with celebratory announcement during break from work

Miranda's $3.4M home comes complete with a 400-acre horse farm, a lake, 75 acres of land and a boathouse.

What's more, the star can host plenty of people too, as the house comes with two guest cabins.

Miranda Lambert shared an incredible look inside her Nashville home

The property holds a special meaning for Miranda and her husband Brendan McLoughlin as it's where they tied the knot in January 2019.

MORE: Miranda Lambert's love story with husband Brendan is like something from a movie

MORE: Miranda Lambert looks gorgeous in backstage video from her dressing room

"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding, and everything was very public. So was my divorce," the singer previously said of her decision for an intimate wedding.

"I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

Miranda has a gorgeous property in Nashville

It's been an incredibly exciting start to the year for Miranda who has announced several big projects.

MORE: Miranda Lambert pulls the heartstrings in emotional post ahead of the holidays

MORE: Miranda Lambert wows in bikini during fun date with her husband

Most recently, her music video for her single If I Was a Cowboy was released last week, which featured cameos from the likes of her husband Brendan.

The country star even got married to her husband Brendan in the grounds of her property

The singer also announced that her much-anticipated documentary, The Marfa Tapes Film, is being released on January 20, while later in the year she will be hitting the road once again with Little Big Town for round two of The Bandwagon Tour.

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks unreal in waist-cinching mini dress for exciting announcement

SEE: Miranda Lambert looks fabulous with hair transformation

The 15-date tour – which will also see Miranda and Little Big Town joined by special guests The Cadillac Three – kicks off in Houston, TX, on 6 May before stops in Charleston, SC, West Palm Beach, FL, Cincinnati, OH, and wrapping up in Camden, NJ, on 11 June.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.