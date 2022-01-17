Inside Miranda Lambert's incredibly cozy living room at her Nashville mansion

Hanna Fillingham
Miranda Lambert took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside her rarely seen Nashville mansion with a cozy living room
Miranda Lambert is enjoying some well-deserved downtime at home in Nashville, Tennessee, before she hits the road for the second leg of her tour later in the year.
And the country star even shared a rare look inside her sprawling property over the weekend – and it's as delightful as you would imagine.
The award-winning singer took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her beloved dog Delta Dawn relaxing in the living room in front of a roaring fire.
The spacious area features a monochrome color palette, including a black-and-white patterned rug and a co-ordinating fireplace.
Miranda's $3.4M home comes complete with a 400-acre horse farm, a lake, 75 acres of land and a boathouse.
What's more, the star can host plenty of people too, as the house comes with two guest cabins.
Miranda Lambert shared an incredible look inside her Nashville home
The property holds a special meaning for Miranda and her husband Brendan McLoughlin as it's where they tied the knot in January 2019.
"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding, and everything was very public. So was my divorce," the singer previously said of her decision for an intimate wedding.
"I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."
Miranda has a gorgeous property in Nashville
It's been an incredibly exciting start to the year for Miranda who has announced several big projects.
Most recently, her music video for her single If I Was a Cowboy was released last week, which featured cameos from the likes of her husband Brendan.
The country star even got married to her husband Brendan in the grounds of her property
The singer also announced that her much-anticipated documentary, The Marfa Tapes Film, is being released on January 20, while later in the year she will be hitting the road once again with Little Big Town for round two of The Bandwagon Tour.
The 15-date tour – which will also see Miranda and Little Big Town joined by special guests The Cadillac Three – kicks off in Houston, TX, on 6 May before stops in Charleston, SC, West Palm Beach, FL, Cincinnati, OH, and wrapping up in Camden, NJ, on 11 June.
