Miranda Lambert teams up with Walmart for home goods collection inspired by family

Miranda Lambert has teamed up with Walmart for a new home goods collection named after her mom and grandma - and her husband Brendan McLoughlin joined the campaign for a sweet family picture.

Wanda June Home is a collection of over 80 items for the kitchen, bar and home with the majority of items priced under $30 including desert-toned fringed cushions southwestern rugs, and camper mugs with quippy quotes.

"Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom Beverly June Lambert and my grandma Wanda Louise Coker, AKA Nonny," shared Miranda.

"They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That's really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand."

"The products are a physical representation of a long line of beautiful memories with amazing women," she continued.

"I am thrilled to launch Wanda June Home with Walmart, where my grandpa was a greeter back in the day and where I’ve shopped all my life."

The collection comes several years after Miranda launched her highly successful fashion brand Idyllwind, which offers cowboy boots and denim fashion along with perfumes.

"Thanks for choosing Walmart for us small town folks to be able to enjoy your style," commented one happy fan on social media, as others praised Miranda for the items and many joked she can "take all my money".

The collection is inspired by Miranda's childhood

Miranda had teased the announcement the day prior, sharing rare photographs of herself with her mother Beverly June and grandmother Wanda Louise, who passed away in 2019.

Along with a picture of them together, she included many throwbacks of theirs, including a baby photo of hers on her mother's lap. "3 names. 3 generations. Something special comin June 14! #letsmakesomememories #laughter #love #memories," she captioned her post.

There are over 80 items

Miranda has had an incredible 2022 and recently revealed her career will be celebrated during the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in August.

Miranda will receive the prestigious award following her first win for ACM Entertainer of the Year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.

