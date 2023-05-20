Why Sarah Ferguson and ex Prince Andrew will continue living together

The Duchess of York has spoken out about her living situation at Royal Lodge in Windsor

Sarah Ferguson, 63, is currently residing at Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, and here is why she has no plans of that changing any time soon…

In an interview with Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV this week, Sarah addressed the ongoing speculation that her husband has been asked to leave Royal Lodge and could be moving into Frogmore Cottage.

Asked about the rumours, Sarah simply replied: "Don't always believe what you read," seemingly dismissing the impending move.

When she was pushed further, she then added: "I don't know. I take every day as it comes."

© Getty Images Royal Lodge is where Sarah and Andrew reside

Previously, the Duchess has spoken about living at Royal Lodge, claiming she is "lucky" to do so. "When I'm in the UK I'm lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge," she previously told the Telegraph. "I wouldn't call it my home as that would be presumptuous."

Sarah and Andrew have remained famously close, not least because of their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. They are now also grandparents to two grandchildren, August and Sienna – soon to be three.

Their outdoor space is incredible

Speaking about her unusual living arrangements to USA Today, the Duchess said: "Andrew and I, we’re the happiest divorced couple in the world – extraordinary, really, isn't it. We live in the same house, but then, it's a big house, so that’s ok. But I think it's really good that we believe in compromise and communication and compassion. And family."

© Getty The former couple have lived together for years

The vast property has been Andrew's official residence since 2004 when he was granted a 75-year lease agreement by the Crown Estate. It is believed the Prince wants to keep to the terms of the lease and continue living there but reports suggest that his brother King Charles has requested he downsizes to nearby Frogmore Cottage.

Frogmore is the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle complete with five bedrooms, a rustic kitchen and beautiful bathroom.

Frogmore Cottage is where the Sussexes used to live

What is Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home Royal Lodge like?

Sarah uses the home as a backdrop for her YouTube channel

The Grade II-listed residence sits on the Windsor Great Park estate, near Charles' Windsor Castle, and it boasts 30 rooms including seven bedrooms and 21 acres of secluded gardens. Sarah's YouTube channel, Fergie and Friends, is updated regularly and it allows royal fans to have a glimpse inside the otherwise private home.

© Photo: Twitter The royal has shown off her beautiful home online

The Duchess often films inside the couple's pristine conservatory, but she has also taken filming outside into the sprawling gardens and into a cosy lounge inside.

