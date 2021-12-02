Miranda Lambert inundated with support and well wishes following heartfelt message The country star has a legion of fans around the world

Miranda Lambert has been keeping a low profile over the past week but that hasn't stopped her fans from checking in on her to make sure she's okay.

The award-winning star was inundated with supportive messages urging her to "be safe" over the Thanksgiving weekend, as she shared a heartfelt message with her followers.

Alongside a candid picture of the singer sitting at a country bar, he wrote: "I’m grateful for all the love and support y’all have given me this year! Wishing you and your family a happy and safe Thanksgiving ! Follow @Idyllwind."

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert shares surprising news about CMAs performance

Messages soon came in from the singer's 4.2 million followers, with one writing: "Happiest Thanksgiving to you Ms. Miranda. May God continue to fill your Home with Many More Blessings," while another wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family, please be safe." A third added: "Beautiful picture, please stay safe."

The singer has been home in Nashville for Thanksgiving and is no doubt taking some time away from social media to enjoy some quality time with her loved ones.

Miranda Lambert's fans sent their well wishes to the country star

Last week, Miranda completed the last two shows of the year in her hometown, and shared a reflective message after the last performance.

She wrote: "Did our final 2 shows of 2021. Coast to coast! Ft Lauderdale florida @tortugamusicfestival to Ridgefield Washington @ilaniresort."

She added: "Thanks to everyone who came out to see us this year. See y’all in 22! #homefortheholidays #nashville."

The country star recently completed her final show of the year

Miranda will enjoy a nice long break after a hectic few months of shows as her next scheduled performance isn't until March 2022.

She revealed in September that she is one of the headline acts for next year's Country to Country music festival, which will hit London, England, Glasgow, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland. Just before the beginning of her work break, Miranda also enjoyed celebrating her 38th birthday at the CMAs.

Miranda is now deserving a well-deserved break in Nashville

Ahead of the ceremony, the singer joked that she was looking forward to "sit and enjoy my night" after being "done" at 7.05pm following her performance.

"I am opening the show this year so I can't tell you much other than that [there will be] some surprises, but I am also done at 7.05pm so I get to sit and enjoy my night which is amazing," she said, talking in a behind-the-scenes video from the CMA's.

