5 ways to eliminate spiders from your home – for just £4

If you're anything like me, then even the smallest glimpse of a black round shape inside your home can send your heart racing – whether it's a real spider or just a piece of thread!

Autumn is the time of year when the creepy crawlies seem to be most visible inside our houses, but they're not always welcome guests. There are plenty of spider-catching gadgets out there to try (trust me, I've tried them all!), but what if there was an easy way to prevent them from invading your space?

It turns out, there is – and it costs just £4! Co-founder of luxury bedroom brand The French Bedroom Company, Georgia Metcalfe, revealed her secret spider-eliminating hack is peppermint oil, which can be used in a variety of ways to keep them at bay.

Spiders are sensitive to strong smells, so peppermint oil is thought to be an effective natural remedy for getting rid of spiders.

"Worrying about spiders in our room can have a negative effect on our mindset, in turn reducing sleep and increasing stress levels," Georgia explained.

"I swear by these tips and recommend to anyone I know who has spider troubles. As they smell with their legs, pungent scents, essential oils and even lemon peel are great ways to keep spiders at bay for only a few pounds and without using chemicals." See her top tips…

1. Spray your curtains

Place a few drops of peppermint oil into a spray bottle with water and a dash of white vinegar. Spritz this lightly onto the inside of curtains and corners of carpets every week to keep the spiders away, but Georgia recommends not to directly spray your furniture to avoid damage.

Georgia suggests spraying curtains and carpets with peppermint oil

2. Add to your washing

Do you have the dreaded fear that you may be sharing a bed or even your clothing with an eight-legged friend? Put your mind at ease by adding some drops of peppermint oil into your washing machine with a fabric softener to lightly infuse your clothes and bedsheets.

3. Use a diffuser

An easy way to keep your room smelling of peppermint oil is with a diffuser – not only will it deter spiders but it is also said to have several health benefits such as relieving tension, enhancing memory, clearing nasal passages and more.

4. Rub it into your drawers

Fresh-smelling clothes and a spider-free home? Yes, please. Keep creepy crawlies out of your chest of drawers by rubbing two or three droplets of the oil onto the raw side of the wood, preferably in a back corner.

5. Soak items

You can also place a few drops of oil onto a cotton ball or soak some conkers and tuck them away in the corner of your chest of drawers or windowsills.

It is worth noting that a lot of spiders inside our homes are actually house spiders and have always been inside hidden areas of the property. So while we can't get rid of them entirely, we can limit our interactions with them!

