5 reasons your home is more vulnerable to burglars

Many people, including celebrities, have suffered the horrific experience of their homes being burgled – most recently, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae's Manchester flat being ransacked on Thursday 21 October.

As October marks National Home Security Month, we've enlisted the security experts at Boundary to reveal the top five ways that your home is attracting burglars. Read on to discover why your home may be more susceptible to burglaries – and, most importantly, what you can do about it….

Have other houses been targeted in your area?

1. A local property has already been targeted

If burglars have already successfully targeted a home near yours, it is likely they have also figured out how best to hit another home in its proximity.

Firstly, get involved with neighbourhood watch groups or join local Facebook pages to stay in the loop about any burglaries in the area which will alert you to become hyper-vigilant.

Now would also be a good time to step up your security game. You can get a home security system which provides an automatic police response, or one with an app so you can see if there are any intruders when you are not there.

Look out for systems that have BS EN 50131 tested motion sensors, and only buy from companies who can offer a Grade 2 installation, Police URN, and are accredited by one of the two industry bodies (SSAIB or NSI).

2. You live in an area with low traffic

Homes on the outskirts of neighbourhoods are more vulnerable to burglary, as they tend to be quieter and there are fewer neighbours to keep an eye on any potential crimes that might take place. We're talking about dead end streets, cul de sacs and any homes that are totally secluded.

Make friends with any neighbours you do have so you can each keep a lookout. It is also worth installing a motion-sensored security light as it will draw attention to your property if there is someone within its vicinity.

Think about how dark the perimeter of your house is

3. Your home is empty quite often

Surprisingly, most burglaries happen in broad daylight, this is because that's when nobody is home. Also, your home is even more of a target while you're on holiday as burglars will look out for post piling up or an unkept garden as a sign you've not been home for a while.

There are little tips and tricks to make it appear as if the property is occupied. If you are friends with your neighbours, ask them to park their car on your drive, take your post and look after your plants for you. As for the lights, timer plugs can be bought which can turn on your lamp for certain hours. Taking these simple steps can help to protect your home from intruders while you're enjoying your holiday.

4. You live in a large house

Larger and well-maintained homes are a sign of wealthy owners, making them a target. Which is probably why the A-list often get targeted by criminal gangs of thieves.

If you're lucky enough to have a large home, you should be taking as many precautions as possible when it comes to home security. Ensure to put away any valuable items, such as laptops or jewellery, so that they are not in plain sight when you're not at home. Closing blinds or curtains is vital, especially at night when the lights are on, so that your home isn't a shop window display for thieves.

Security lights will help to deter thieves

5. You have great hiding spots for burglars

The way your home is landscaped or built can actually make it more vulnerable to burglary. If you have bushes or low-hanging trees that surround your home, these can be great for thieves to lurk in unnoticed. Gravel is a good noise deterrent, as well as a smart feature for a driveway. Place some motion-sensored lights within any dark corners and unexpected burglars are likely to be deterred.

