Piers Morgan divides fans with startling home photo The former GMB presenter lives in London

Piers Morgan often divides opinion and he's done so once again, this time with a photograph taken outside of his family home in London.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter shared a photograph of two foxes poised outside of his gate, and he included the caption: "5am…. my new guard fox detail on patrol."

While some fans shared the love for Piers' foxy neighbours, others weren't so impressed.

"Don't miss their screeching noises," wrote one, "Bloomin vermin hate them," said another. A third added: "I wish culling was enforced, their numbers are out of control."

Piers took a picture of two foxes right outside of his house

On the flip side, other fans were delighted to see the animals. "Wow they are beautiful" and: "Lovely animals, I think they get hard press" were two of the many positive comments.

It's not the first time that Piers' city abode has caused a stir among his 1.8million Instagram followers.

The property features a small courtyard and Piers was called out for not keeping it tidy when he shared a short clip. Next to a set of stairs, fans could see empty cardboard boxes piled up on a green recycling bin, while a smaller bin overflows with rubbish.

Voicing their concern over the video, one fan noted: "Hope that isn’t a fire escape you are blocking." Another demanded Piers spruce up the area, writing: "Clean those window frames and clear the steps!!" A third simply wrote: "What a mess outside."

Piers' home has been a hot topic online

The inside of his home hasn't escaped critique either as fans took issue with Piers' laid-back living room.

Piers shared a photograph with daughter Elise watching football, a favourite pastime that she regularly shares with her presenter and author father.

Piers' fans were surprised by his untidy home

In the photograph we could see Piers' large flat screen TV positioned in front of an in-built shelving unit containing DVDs and ornaments. In the foreground, a coffee table is filled with books, water bottles and newspapers.

"You’ve basically dumped your TV anywhere. How do you live like this?" asked one and: "Your TV/AV cable management is appalling," asserted another.

