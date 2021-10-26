Piers Morgan's latest photo from lavish LA home has fans asking questions The presenter has three stunning homes

Former Life Stories presenter Piers Morgan has finally made it over to his LA home after not being able to visit since the coronavirus pandemic began, but his latest sunny snap has sparked a series of questions from fans.

Piers uploaded a photograph from his relaxing poolside position, revealing his outdoor pool in all its glory, surrounded by tropical trees, perfectly manicured lawns and a relaxing sunbed. The likes poured in on Instagram, and so did the queries with many questioning the colour of his pool.

Piers shared a snap of his outdoor pool and fans reacted

One follower simply asked: "Green pool?" while another enquired: "Lovely but is that a pool or a pond?" A third said: "Pool looks full of algae."

Piers was forced to respond to this backlash to explain the situation and defend his picture. He replied: "Haha it's clear, relax – just weird camera effect."

A previous shot of the pool revealed its true colour

Others were suitably impressed by the view with one writing: "100 times better than UK life," and another confirmed: "Nice digs."

The star shares this unbelievably stunning property with his wife Celia Walden and it features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an indoor bar, an enormous walk-in wardrobe!

GMB's Susanna Reid has visited Piers' home

Pre-pandemic, Piers' former colleague Susanna Reid even visited the presenter at his stateside home, and she was greeted at the property's entrance which is formed of burnt orange tiles and a metal gate between two white concrete plinths.

The star has also set up his very own home gym on an outdoor terrace at his home. It's open-air with glass railings, and Piers is well equipped with his own One Peloton spin bike.

The star even has an outdoor gym area

Piers also has a main residence in West London, where he stayed a lot when he was presenting Good Morning Britain, and he has a second house in Newick, East Sussex which boasts incredible grounds which the star has showcased online on many occasions.

