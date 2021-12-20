Piers Morgan's fans spot bargain detail inside £4million Kensington home

Piers Morgan enjoyed a relaxing Sunday at his London property he shares with his wife Celia Walden and their daughter Elise.

SEE: Piers Morgan and his wife Celia's two UK homes are totally different – photos

The former Good Morning Britain star shared a photo from inside his living room as he tucked into scrambled eggs while watching the TV and reading the paper – but fans couldn't help but spot one surprising detail. "If Carlsberg did breakfast…. Scrambled eggs & truffle, Ashes, final Andrew Marr show, Sunday papers," Piers captioned the photo, with each item on the list followed by a big green tick.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan shows off vast garden at countryside home

"I love the way you have the Argos TV stand we have all had at least once in our lives. Well done Piers! Keeps it real," commented one, and another added: "Just noticed your 1990s TV unit." A third remarked: "Keeping it real with the Argos TV stand. Fine choice Piers," and a fourth joked: "No way do you have THAT telly stand, Piers. For shame."

The photo showed his flat-screen TV resting on a black gloss unit with chrome legs which we've tracked down at Argos for a bargain £45.

READ: Piers Morgan's latest photo from lavish LA home has fans asking questions

RELATED: Piers Morgan's epic £4.2m Hollywood home he couldn't visit

The TV star shared a peek inside his living room in London

In the background, a white bookshelf was stocked full of books and stockings hung on the ornate white fireplace ready for Piers and Celia to celebrate Christmas.

Perhaps Piers' choice of furniture was a surprise for his fans since he lives in a very luxurious home in Kensington that is reportedly worth £4million. The TV star purchased the Georgian townhouse from his father-in-law and former Tory MP George Walden in 2009.

Corner TV unit, £45, Argos

Piers and Celia have clearly put their own stamp on the family home since moving in, as it now boasts a circular pod or "man cave" by Chris Sneesby (or The Podfather) in the garden with a walnut in-built desk, and a home office with a white bookshelf covering one wall.

When the family want to escape London, they have another two homes where they can relax – one country property in Newick, East Sussex, with an outdoor swimming pool, and a mansion in Hollywood worth £4.2million.

The latter features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an indoor bar, an enormous walk-in wardrobe and a jaw-dropping outdoor swimming pool. However, Piers wasn't able to visit his LA home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: 10 Strictly stars' dazzling Christmas decorations to inspire your festive home makeover

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.