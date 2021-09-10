Piers Morgan fans call him out on latest home photo Former GMB star Piers was nominated for an NTA

Piers Morgan shunned the National Television Awards ceremony in London on Thursday night to watch the show from the comfort of his own home, and when he uploaded a photograph from his sofa, he sparked a fan reaction.

The image showed Piers with his bare feet resting on his coffee table with his television stand with huge television positioned on it in the corner of the room.

As well as the comments regarding his lack of attendance at the awards, fans were quick to point out what they believed to be flaws in his living room including his television stand and the television's messy cables.

One Instagram user penned: "You've never got that TV unit," and another wrote: "Sort your cables out mate, boss telly, crap stand." A third added: "Tidy up them cables Piers [laughing face emojis]."

Piers watched the NTAs from home

Another follower also pointed out the star's lack of manners: "Didn't your mother tell you not to put your feet on the table?"

Piers didn't respond to any of these critics and went on to add a post on his Instagram Stories to commend his former GMB co-star Kate Garraway on scooping an award for her documentary Finding Derek.

Piers has received criticism about his home before

It is not the first time that Piers' home has been criticised by his fans though, as back last year the same room got pulled up for being rather messy.

The image showed the TV positioned in front of an in-built shelving unit containing DVDs and ornaments. In the foreground, a coffee table is filled with books, water bottles and newspapers.

The presenter shares his home with his wife Celia and daughter Elise

There was one particular follower who was questioning the composition of Piers’ living area: "You’ve basically dumped your TV anywhere. How do you live like this?".

The cables were another topic up for discussion back then, with one fan writing: "Your TV/AV cable management is appalling".

