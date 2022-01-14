The Queen to welcome celebrity guest at country home for milestone celebration The monarch is hosting an outdoor concert

It's a big year for Her Majesty The Queen, who will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee to mark the 70th year of her reign on 6 February.

Several celebrations have been set in the calendar for the occasion, including an extra bank holiday in June, but did you know that she has also invited a special celebrity guest to host a concert at her country home in Norfolk? The official website for the monarch's property, Sandringham Estate, has announced: "Welsh Superstar Mezzo Soprano Katherine Jenkins OBE will perform in Sandringham Royal Parkland as part of celebrations to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Friday 3rd June 2022.

"Katherine will be performing hits from throughout her career with symphony orchestra, traditional proms finale and special guest the Military Wives Choirs."

If the exciting outdoor music event wasn't enough to draw in the crowds in their masses, the weekend will also feature a live screening of the 'Platinum Party at the Palace' in the Royal Parkland on 4 June and a motoring pageant with live music and aerial displays.

Katherine Jenkins is set to perform at Sandringham for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Meanwhile, an exhibition titled, Her Majesty The Queen at Sandringham: An Exemplary Reign and a Unique Country House, will go on display inside the Ballroom at Sandringham House from 9 April – 13 October. It will include photographs showing the Queen’s love of horses and the great outdoors, and a display on her very first Christmas Day speech broadcast from 1957.

The 95-year-old monarch traditionally hosts a Christmas celebration at Sandringham House with royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex. Her Majesty would then stay at the 600-acre estate until early February, after marking the anniversary of her father's death privately.

The Queen's Norfolk home, Sandringham House

However, the last two years have seen the Queen break a decades-long tradition and celebrate the holidays at Windsor Castle.

As well as the 19th-century Sandringham House, which has a ballroom, saloon and spacious dining room where the royals can enjoy their Christmas lunch, the estate is also home to St. Mary Magdalene Church and Prince William and Kate Middleton's country property, Anmer Hall.

