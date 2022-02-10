Stacey Dooley reveals exciting future plans for home with Kevin Clifton The former Strictly winner is currently renovating her home

Stacey Dooley has been renovating the house she shares with boyfriend Kevin Clifton for the past few months, and revealed she has big plans for the basement.

Sharing a video of the huge space on Instagram on Thursday, the presenter revealed she plans to convert the space into either a home cinema or a dining room.

"I won't be able to sort this for a while – buttttt one day this will be habitable. I dunno whether to have it as a home cinema or a dining area. (I'm gonna be working till I'm 95 yrs old)," Stacey captioned the video.

Her followers were quick to share their opinions on what she should do with the space, including John Barrowman, who commented: "If you already have an eating space in the kitchen then a cinema room. We have done 13 houses so any advice ya need hit us up."

Stacey has been renovating her home

Meanwhile, former Homes under the Hammer star Lucy Alexander commented: "I need to come and view…" Stacey replied: "IN MY HOMES UNDER THE HAMMER DREAMS (I read the legal pack)."

Stacey recently said her home had been "turned upside down and back to front" during renovation works, but it sounds like it will be well worth the wait.

As well as planning ahead for her basement conversion, she has already transformed her living room and bedroom, opting for a minimalistic aesthetic and luxurious touches such as marble-topped tables, and an incredible chandelier that hangs above her dining table.

The former Strictly winner lives with Kevin Clifton

"I feel SO lucky to have a home and also, I feel bloody proud - I haven't documented reno bits as much as I would've liked to, as I know some people feel it's too 'show-y'," Stacey captioned a recent post showing the stunning space.

The 34-year-old added: "But everything in the house I've earned, and worked really bloody hard for (like everyone does) and just feeling happy."

