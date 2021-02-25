Stacey Dooley's very unusual bedside table accessory revealed

Stacey Dooley has been working hard to create her dream home with boyfriend Kevin Clifton.

The couple moved into a new property last summer, and since then Stacey has been sharing photos of the couple's progress as they transform the house with beautiful interiors and statement pieces of furniture.

One such photo posted this week really caught the eye. Stacey, 33, shared a snapshot of her bedside table and its contents – and one particular item stood out.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley films a bedroom tour

Stood in the centre of other items – including a jug, lamp and an array of jewellery - is a cheeky candle holder that takes pride of place on the wooden table.

"Been sleepin all day and curry is on its way," Stacey captioned the photo.

Stacey got fans talking with a photo of her bedside table

While the unusual accessory went down a storm with fans, a number were distracted by the proximity of a second candle to her pillow.

"Wow I just feel on edge how close the candle is to the pillow," one follower admitted, while a second echoed: "Please move the pillows away from the candles or vice versa!" And a third joked: "I look at this photo and think it's so dreamy. Then my rational head jumps in with 'that's a fire hazard'."

The star previously shared a photo of her statement vase

Stacey is clearly a fan of risqué home accessories! Other photos she has shared have featured items including a vase in the shape of a female form and even salt and pepper shakers.

Boyfriend Kevin, meanwhile, recently shared a candid photo of Stacey in bed, giving fans a good look at the room in the process.

Kevin shared a snapshot from inside the couple's bedroom

In the image, Stacey can be seen lying in a minimalist bed with white linen, while grey mottled wallpaper with white wainscoting is seen in the background.

There is also light brown carpet, and a grey marble fireplace, where Stacey and Kevin have positioned matching marble-effect candles on the mantelpiece.

