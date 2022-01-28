Stacey Dooley showcases spectacular home addition amid renovation chaos

Presenter Stacey Dooley lives with former Strictly star Kevin Clifton and their home is currently "turned upside down and back to front" amid major renovations. However, the star was eager to share the latest addition to their home despite the house being in complete disarray.

On Thursday, Stacey revealed all on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photograph of her brand-new enormous chandelier in their lounge. "Said Chandi is up! I've been staring at it in silence for half hour [laughing face emoji]," she captioned the picture.

The image showcased the jaw-dropping regal feature which hangs from a large ceiling rose, and it also revealed the chaos around the rest of the room with tools, ladders and general building materials cluttering up the place.

Stacey has added a regal chandelier to her home

Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, the star joked she was looking for sympathy for her "middle class problems" after admitting her home has been "turned upside down and back to front" for it to be redecorated.

Zoe was quick to sympathise, explaining that she too was having building work done on her own property and even walls have been torn down for the transformation.

The renovation work is underway

Many fans will be shocked that Stacey is decorating considering her home is already seriously beautiful and her photographs always rack up thousands of likes when she shares snippets of her interiors online.

Another of Stacey's prized home possessions is her marble table which was shipped all the way from Brussels. The 50-year-old piece comes complete with column pillars and it's a real statement adding a whole level of style to the room.

Stacey's lounge was already pretty amazing

As well as fans, Stacey and Kevin's friends and family were quick to fall in love with the table too. Kevin's sister Joanne Clifton remarked: "Oh my goodness!" Aljaz Skorjanec wrote: "Looks lovely [heart emoji]." The One Show's Alex Jones added: "LOVE IT!!!!!!!!!"

