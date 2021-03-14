Stacey Dooley shares glimpse inside bedroom with Kevin Clifton The Strictly Come Dancing stars have been renovating their home

Stacey Dooley gave fans a look inside her bedroom at the London home she shares with her boyfriend, Kevin Clifton.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the broadcaster posted a short clip of the serene-looking room.

It featured a gorgeous statement fireplace with a large round mirror hanging above it, a bed with grey and white bedclothes, a plant in one corner and lots of candles and fresh flowers on the fireplace and one of the bedside tables – how lovely!

The star shares the stunning space with her former Strictly partner, Kevin, with whom she danced to victory back in 2018.

The couple have been renovating the house over the last few months and Stacey has shared several updates on social media.

Last month, she revealed that the dining room boasted a new podcast set-up for Stacey's upcoming show, Fresh Starts.

The Strictly stars share a beautiful room at their London home

"My little podcast set up [heart emoji]," she wrote across the image, which showed the 34-year-old's laptop and mic placed on her gorgeous white marble dining table – a 50-year-old statement piece which she had delivered from Belgium.

Fans were quick to react to her "dreamy" home office, with one writing: "Looks so calm and peaceful." Another remarked: "Table of DREAMS."

Last year, however, the presenter sparked debate after she asked fans for their opinion on a major home change she was considering.

Stacey's minimalist dining room boasts a stunning marble table

Taking to her Instagram page, the Strictly winner posted an image showing her light wooden flooring which she captioned: "The floors are going darker next year. To match the hall. That’s the right decision, innit?"

Some of Stacey's followers loved the idea, commenting: "Yes, right decision," and: "Dark floors would look nice."

However, many were quick to compliment the star's existing flooring and deter her from making the change.

One wrote: "100% no to darker floors. I think you'll regret it," and another warned: "Dark floors will make the room look dark and gloomy and smaller."

