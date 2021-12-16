Stacey Dooley's eclectic home makeover with Kevin Clifton pays subtle Strictly tribute The presenter and the dancer met on Strictly in 2018

Stacey Dooley may have opted for a minimalist, Scandi-style interior at her home with Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton, but she has chosen much more bold and eclectic decorations for Christmas.

The Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over star gave fans a look at her tree as she promoted her book, Are you really OK?, which revealed it was covered in classic white lights and positioned next to her dining table. One of the only ornaments visible was a bright peacock, but she revealed more unusual decorations as she thanked Net-A-Porter for her Christmas present, which sat underneath the tree and came complete with balloons.

A small black and silver football, a milk carton and even a mini silver disco ball that bears a striking resemblance to the Strictly glitterball trophy were hanging on the branches.

Glow Up presenter Stacey, 34, and professional dancer Kevin, 39, first met when they were partnered together on Strictly in 2018 and confirmed their romance a few months after winning the dancing competition. In memory of that moment, the couple have displayed a photo of themselves proudly holding their trophy on the marble mantlepiece above the fireplace in the living room.

The presenter showed off her unusual Christmas tree decorations

The couple spent lockdown together in Stacey's former flat in London, but they moved into their first home together in 2020.

Stacey and Kevin's tree is decorated with bird, milk carton and disco ball ornaments

Announcing the exciting news to fans, she wrote: "Project reno starts!" and added: "Feel so lucky and excited. I've never had my own front door or garden as an adult until now! Let me know of second hand/indie spots and tradesmen etc. Will bore you with progress."

Stacey stayed true to her word and has kept fans updated with her home renovations, which have included ripping up carpets and staining floorboards, shipping a 50-year-old dining table from Brussels into her open-plan living area, and painting the walls of her bedroom a mottled cream colour.

