The big way Kim Kardashian is moving on following Kanye West split

Kim Kardashian is gearing up for a new start following her split from Kanye West. The mum-of-four, who filed for divorce in February 2021, has revealed she is having two new houses built where she can spend time with her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

While the 41-year-old has maintained the $60million Hidden Hills marital home she and Kanye shared, and spent seven years renovating, she is planning on expanding her property portfolio with homes in Palm Springs and a secret lakeside location.

Speaking to Vogue in a new interview, Kim revealed she has enlisted two acclaimed Japanese architects to design the one-of-a-kind homes.

Kengo Kuma, who designed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics National Stadium, is creating a "glass-and-wood lake house" in a destination she is said to visit to celebrate the Fourth of July each year.

Meanwhile, prize-winning architect Tadao Ando is building a Palm Springs home that Kim described as "concrete, grey-toned, and really zen", so it is likely it will have design similarities to her family home, which she has previously described as a "minimal monastery" in its style.

Palm Springs is a favourite getaway destination for Kim and her family; her mum Kris Jenner owns a $12million holiday home in the area, which previously featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kanye West owns a ranch in Wyoming

Meanwhile, Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian reportedly recently bought a $12million property in the nearby desert town of La Quinta, so she will still have family nearby whenever she goes there.

Kim and Kanye have both invested much of their vast fortune in property, with the rapper splashing out $57.3million on a home in Malibu in 2021. He also bought two ranches in Wyoming in 2019, but listed one of them for sale at $11million in October 2021.

The 44-year-old also reportedly owns two condos in New York City, and a condo in Calabasas.

