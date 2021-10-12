Kanye West sells mammoth $11million ranch he shared with ex Kim Kardashian - inside The couple purchased their Wyoming ranch in 2019

Kanye West has listed his mammoth Wyoming ranch for sale eight months after Kim Kardashian reportedly filed papers to dissolve their almost seven-year marriage.

People reported that the Stronger hitmaker, 44, is selling the 4,000-acre property for $11 million, which could be $3 million less than the couple originally paid for it in 2019. Kayne has spent a lot of time at the ranch, which he named West Lake Ranch and Yeezy campus, over the past year, while Kim has made LA her base with their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian's family watch firework display at their Wyoming ranch

In the past, Kim has shared several glimpses inside the ranch after sharing photos from North's birthday celebrations on Instagram. These included photos of their horses, and the extensive grounds where the group enjoying quad biking together.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West horse riding in June during North's birthday celebrations

Kim's sisters and Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also joined them for the trip, along with their children.

The stunning Wyoming ranch is the perfect place to retreat to

They had a fireworks display on the ranch one evening, with a photo posted by Kourtney showing the children all looking up at the fireworks in awe.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family visited Kim Kardashian's ranch

A far cry from their main family home in Hidden Hills, California, which Kim described as a "minimal monastery", the huge property is said to boast two lakes, a working horse barn, a cattle ranch, its own private mountain range, a restaurant, a saloon, at least ten cabins and an event building.

Kim shared a loved-up photo of her and Kanye in Wyoming in June 2020

Kim previously described their property as "the prettiest place you've seen in your entire life". However, the mum-of-four told Jimmy Fallon that it would not replace their main California home. "I envision summers, I envision some weekends," she originally said, adding: "We love Wyoming, it's always been such an amazing place."

The family enjoyed a firework display at the ranch for North's birthday

They were so enamoured with the region Kanye reportedly splashed out a further £11.6million ($14.4million) on a second ranch. Sat on 6,713 acres of land, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom main house also has three cabins that can fit between four and six guests each.

