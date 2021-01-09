Kim Kardashian's living room looks more like a spa – see inside Kim's tranquil living space is out of this world

Amid growing reports of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce, Kim has holed up in her LA home, taking to social media to show off an unseen part of her incredible mansion.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a single photograph of her living space with no caption on her Instagram Stories.

Her 198million (and counting) followers were able to observe this usually hidden part of her pad. The tonal room, featuring only cream furnishings was lit up with the glow from a fireplace. Above the fire hangs a minimalist piece of art, again in cream, featuring three simple vertical lines.

Corners of the room's simplistic furniture can be seen and there is a huge rug which adds a cosy atmosphere to the space.

The star's living room is surprisingly minimalist

This pared-back living area looks more like a relaxation room that one would find at a five-star hotel and it provides a zen sanctuary for Kim, which we are sure she needs amid the swirling divorce rumours.

The muted colour palette continues throughout the house

Kim and Kanye bought this Los Angeles property together for $20million and through their renovations it is now reported by Kim's mother Kris Jenner to be worth a whopping $60million!

Rapper Kanye worked with Axel Vervoordt to design the interiors for the home, which Kim has previously described as a "minimal monastery" in its style. The muted décor is white, cream and grey throughout, with wooden accents, including in their open-plan kitchen, dining and living room.

Kim is living in LA while Kanye is in Wyoming

The extremely minimalist feel runs right throughout the home, with their dining room being completely cream – and looking more like an art gallery installation.

Kim is currently living here with their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, while Kanye is at his ranch in Wyoming.

