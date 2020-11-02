Kim Kardashian reveals outrageous living room feature at home with Kanye West The couple have kitted out their home for their children

Kim Kardashian has unveiled one of the most outrageous celebrity home features in her living room with Kanye West: a slide.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram as she gave fans a tour of the property after decorating for Halloween, but it was the slide that caught our attention.

SEE: Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's £16million mansion

RELATED: 12 of the most outrageous celebrity home features of all time

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian shares rare video inside private home

It's not clear whether the feature came as part of the family's home's Halloween overhaul or is a permanent fixture, but it's pretty impressive either way.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian unveils jaw-dropping unseen feature at LA home

Kim and Kanye have a slide in their living room

In keeping with the rest of the room, it's white to match the large leather sofas and wooden floors in the space, and is designed without a standard frame for the minimalist aesthetic that Kim (and her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall) are renowned for.

As for the rest of the space, Kim had installed a feature wall, with a mystical lilac background and black stars in honour of the annual celebration. Two low circular white tables are positioned in front of the sofa.

The home is situated in the prestigious Hidden Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, and cost Kim and Kanye a whopping £16million.

Kim and Kanye's minimalist living room

Kanye worked with Axel Vervoordt to curate the interiors for the home, which Kim has previously described as a "minimal monastery", as echoed in the slide.

The white, cream and grey colour scheme in the living room runs throughout the property, with wooden accents apparent in storage such as kitchen cupboards and dining tables.

Kim and Kanye also own a ranch in Wyoming. They bought the property in 2019 for £11.4million, and while their Hidden Hills home is their main base, they often spend time at their South Carolina house with their four children North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two and Psalm, one.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.