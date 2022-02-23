Your dream home according to your star sign Find your perfect house

If you religiously check your horoscope and feel like your life is written in the stars, then you’ll be interested to learn that your dream home can be determined by your birthday too! Letting and estate agent Martin & Co teamed up with expert astrologist, Maria Afentakis, to match your star sign to your dream property…

Aries (March 21 – April 19) - A lavish villa

Aries adore being the centre of attention so anything that provides a talking point will be great. Bold and ambitious, an Aries will jump fully into challenging situations but can sometimes be too impulsive. Take your time when purchasing a house!

Dream property: A lavish villa will make an Aries feel like a star with its beautiful gardens and spacious rooms, making them feel like the leader of the pack.

Attainable property: A picturesque cottage will be a wonderful place for an Aries to call home.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) - A quaint apartment

As an earth sign, Taurus likes to relax – preferably in soothing, serene environments. Reliable and practical, Taurus can also be stubborn and spend a lot of time at home so it’s important that they select a home they adore.

Dream property: A quaint apartment is ideal for the practical Taurus who likes to be close to amenities and offers the space needed to create a wonderful living and wellness space.

Attainable property: A beautiful and compact apartment would suit a Taurus and fulfil their need of luxurious and beautiful things and create an oasis of calm close to the vibrant city centre.

Gemini (May 21 – June 21) - A riverside cabin

Geminis are gentle, curious and creative with the ability to learn quickly. However, they can be nervous and indecisive so choosing a property which they can revamp throughout the years is crucial.

Dream property: A riverside location is ideal for a Gemini who enjoys going for long walks to come up with new ideas. A wonderful office space is ideal for the Gemini to write and communicate their work.

Attainable property: A spacious apartment is a great place with minimal clutter and a compact garden so a Gemini will feel at home and enjoy the space to be creative.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22) - A suburban two-storey

Loyal and tenacious, Cancerians love spending time with family so creating a warm and nurturing environment is of paramount importance to this highly imaginative sign.

Dream property: A perfect family home with the necessary space and luxury for a Cancer who values their home environment and family the most.

Attainable property: A cosy and homely house with a large garden and dining area for a Cancer to host dinner parties for families and guests.

Leo (July 23 – August 22) - A large country house

Creative Leos are generous and warm-hearted, but they love to be the centre of attention so they need extravagant space to show off to family and friends.

Dream property: A property that stands out and is fit for a king or queen, will complement the Leo fully. It is like the Leo will have his/her own kingdom – spacious, luxurious, and royal.

Attainable property: A luxury apartment in a very prestigious area of London for the passionate and theatrical Leo and a great place to entertain guests!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) - A townhouse

Practicality and loyalty are the most prevalent traits in a Virgo, although their analytical approach can sometimes mean they overthink. A property which allows the Virgo to create a routine is a top choice.

Dream property: A great spacious home is a great choice for a practical Virgo and the large outdoor space will fulfil the need to be in nature.

Attainable property: A wonderful property situated in a quiet village with lots of character and a beautiful garden with a homely feel – perfect for a Virgo.

Libra (September 23 – October 23) - A modern bungalow

Libras are all about balance, diplomacy, and aesthetics. They are also a very social sign, so require an expansive, welcoming space to host and impress those close to them.

Dream property: A magnificent apartment with modern and original features is perfectly suited for a Libra who loves a balance of beauty and unique design.

Attainable property: A Victorian conversion could be a great place for a Libra as it is a has a magnificent spacious and beautifully designed garden which will provide peace and harmony for all the family

Scorpio (October 24 – November 21) – A rural villa

Passionate Scorpio is brave and certainly not afraid to take risks when it comes to big decisions like buying their dream home and taking part in a variety of activities.

Dream property: A large house is a wonderful space for the Scorpio and their family as it is spacious and resourceful with a variety of rooms for different activities.

Attainable property: A great place for the passionate Scorpio to rest, relax and restore their energy where they can roam in the wonderful green space. A multi-purpose home is ideal for the activities of a Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) - A beach house

Generous Sagittarius can be idealistic in their approach to life but are also exhibiting a powerful sense of adventure. A colourful property, close to a city centre is a great option for this star sign.

Dream property: A large, organised living space and being close to London with outdoor space is great for the adventurous Sagittarius, which will fulfil them intellectually and spiritually.

Attainable property: A great place with excellent travel links is ideal for the Sagittarian to fulfil their enthusiastic side and quest for adventure.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) - A city penthouse

Capricorn is reliable and disciplined – ideal traits for a property search. A love of responsibility comes as standard in a Capricorn and this is omnipresent in their choice of home.

Dream property: An extremely extravagant apartment would excite the Capricorn to the full as it is luxurious and spacious with lots of office space. It would be an excellent business opportunity for the Capricorn and their love of responsibility.

Attainable property: A modern style apartment in a superb location is ideal for the needs of a practical and business-minded Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) - A converted warehouse

Independent and progressive, Aquarius has a real sense of style and is not afraid to show it off. Always looking for the next opportunity, Aquarians need a space where they can think.

Dream property: An eccentric and quirky house will excite the Aquarian as it will be a great place for an Aquarius to update it to their own unique style. The lovely garden and space are ideal for an Aquarius to be creative and focus on new projects and ideas.

Attainable property: A space with access to go outdoors for long walks in nature which will help the Aquarius develop ideas and create new projects to help humanity.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) - A cosy cottage

The wise-thinking and artistic Pisces is a water sign, so loves to be close to nature. Pisces can be fearful though, so also needs the practicalities of urban life to provide balance.

Dream property: A riverside property would be ideal for the dreamy Pisces who loves to be close to water. They would enjoy a great place to spend time indoors (or outdoors) as well as being close to the city.

Attainable property: A compact apartment with great transport links and on-site amenities which will give the Pisces a piece of mind and help life run smoothly.

