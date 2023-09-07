59 best housewarming gift ideas - shop unique, personal and practical presents

In search of the perfect housewarming gift? We've done the hard work for you and scoured Amazon, Etsy and more

Looking for a perfect housewarming gift? We've got you covered. Happy Beds have revealed that 71% of people have lost a full night's sleep due to the stress of moving, and while you may not be able to completely take the stress out of a relocation, you can make things a little sweeter with some excellent gift buying. Think handy food parcels, must-have gadgets and keepsakes that serve a purpose too!

Check out these fabulous new home gifts that will be a hit with homeowners…

How we chose the best housewarming gifts

Expert opinion: As HELLO!'s Homes Editor, I'm lucky to get all the press releases with incredible gifting ideas. I also have a lot of contacts in the homeware world so they keep me informed on what's hot.

Price: You may be looking for a cheap and cheerful gift for a new neighbour or an extra-special one for your bestie, so we've sourced items at all price points.

Speedy delivery: Most of the products we've chosen have a speedy delivery option to save you if you get a last-minute invite to see a family member or friend's new home.

Why you should trust me

I fully immerse myself in the wonderful world of interiors, try my hand at DIY, and I love lusting over new homewares. I'm coming up to two years in my first property and many of my friends are settled into fabulous homes, so I'd like to think I know a thing or two about the perfect new home gift. Read on to choose something your friends and family will truly appreciate.

The best housewarming gift ideas

Best housewarming gifts for couples

No more forgetting where you've put your keys – how cute is this hook for couples? And it can be personalised with their new door number and initials!

Every couple needs a decent coffee machine (saves on arguments!) and the minimal Nespresso Vertuo Machine is just the thing for a new home.

A nifty platter for lots of nibbles – this wooden tray with removable dishes will be an ideal addition for movie nights and dinner parties. Perfect for couples who like entertaining.

A personalised cushion will brighten up any new home and we love this velvet version from M&S.

A personalised carafe? Wine not! A dinner party item which will get used and admired time and time again. All you need to add is the wine.

Say hello to summer! A BBQ is ideal for a housewarming soiree in the garden.

Think pots and pans are a standard gift? Think again. The Always Pan is an icon of our time as it can be used to boil, steam, fry and more. This one-pan-does-all will save space in their cupboards, but given the Instagrammable colour options they may want to keep it out on the worktop...

Editor's Note

This really is a do-it-all pan and I love the fact that it comes in so many cute colours. Your pals will love this trendy addition to their kitchen.

Best housewarming gift baskets and hampers

The crème de la crème of hampers, this Fortnum and & Mason beauty will be well received, trust us. Complete with everything from salted caramel biscuits to the finest Champagne. Heavenly.

Everything you need for a new abode from cleaning products to teabags - and, of course, some celebratory bubbly!

This wine hamper is an ideal new home gift that's a real people pleaser.

Best housewarming gifts for new homeowners

A modern door number sign to be admired by friends, family and delivery drivers alike. We adore this personalised plaque from Getting Personal.

Treat your recipient to some Lucie Annabel luxe in their lives with a gift card! The gorgeous wallpapers are the perfect addition to any home, and this way they can choose their ideal print.

Editor's Note

This is the sort of thing I would have found really useful when I move in – a voucher for a DIY home store or a luxury paint or wallpaper brand – because let's face it, redecorating doesn't come cheap!

Help your loved ones protect their brand-new abode with a jazzy security camera. Peace of mind at the touch of a button.

Cosy evenings made even cuter with this home sweet home candle – and the best news is that it'll go with any colour scheme so you don't need to wait until they decorate.

A vibrant addition to any room, this house number picture comes in four shades and six different sizes. Select the perfect one for your pal and watch the delight on their face.

Moving into a new house can feel like a bit of an empty shell, giving the gift of a new rug will provide instant cosiness. Opt for neutral tones like creams or greys to ensure it will go with any colour scheme around their new abode.

It may not be the first thing that springs to mind when it comes to a new home present, but it will certainly be something they'll appreciate. Help banish pollens, bacteria and more with this quietly clever machine.

A wardrobe addition Marie Kondo would be proud of – how lovely are these colourful hangers?

The sweetest keyring to go on a new set of keys, complete with address coordinates and names. The only thing you need to decide is whether to order the gold, rose gold or silver version.

An energy efficient patio heater which will make summer evenings all the more enjoyable outdoors.

A cosy throw that's beautifully bespoke – an essential for winter nights and snuggling up by the fire. Plus, it'll be great for the 'gram!

Best housewarming gifts for students

Perfect for students and new homeowners alike, these genius Noah home starter kits have all the essentials. Think pots, pans, cutlery and crockery all in one handy package.

No kitchen party would be complete without a neon sign (even Amanda Holden is a fan of them) and this one can be personalised to say anything you like.

A sure-fire hit in student halls, this adorable gin set with a selection of tasty tipples is a real winner. And it makes a handy storage tin once the bottles are empty.

From revision sessions to nights at the pub, this planner is perfect for it all. A productivity present that they will thank you for later.

A wildcard gift that will put a smile on their faces. Pretty and practical loo rolls, what's not to love? Plus they have an amazing limited edition 'happy' collection.

Editor's Note

I subscribe to Who Gives a Crap deliveries and not having to worry about running out of loo roll really is one of lives unspoken luxuries.

Best housewarming gifts for women

Bring an injection of zen into any space inside the home with this spa-worthy reed diffuser.

A bunch of flowers is a lovely gesture, but how about a fresh bouquet every month? A flower subscription is a unique housewarming gift that will keep them smiling.

Any candle lover will be au fait with fancy matches, and these are another level of cool. They also have multiple pack designs, so you'll find the perfect box for any homeowner.

Tasty treats straight through the letterbox – what's not to love? Salted caramel brownies are the housewarming gift that will leave them smiling.

A fragrant delicate mist that can be used in any room, on linen and even on your body! Ideal for those who like a luxurious atmosphere in their home.

These genius reeds don't need any oil – simply pop into a vessel of your choice.

Walter & May have a range of cute gift boxes with everything from pick-me-up presents through to cosy night in treats. We adore this pamper box which would be ideal to welcome someone to a new pad.

Best housewarming gifts for men

Give the gift of music with a snazzy speaker. The BoomBocs wireless speaker allows you to play streamed music, the radio or your phone. Only question is which retro colour will you choose for your gift - classic black or something bolder?

Making beer o'clock even more fun – this personalised plaque will go down a treat. Add their name and a personalised message to make the present extra special.

Give the gift of a morning pick-me-up with this swanky-looking coffee machine. Just imagine how chic it will look in their brand-new kitchen.

Best housewarming gifts for families

Proving doormats don't have to be boring, introducing this rainbow delight to brighten any entranceway. It'll deliver come rain or shine!

First thing's first, let’s put the kettle on. How adorable is this personalised teapot that they can treasure forever?

Setting good baking intentions from the get go with this bright and beautiful set.

If you're looking for a flashy new home gift, why not help them with the chores with this ROIDMI handheld vacuum.

If it's good enough for Bake Off star Prue Leith, then it's good enough to gift. This casserole dish from her very own range is stylish and practical.

A family all-rounder, this Russell Hobbs 26710 Blade Boost Jug Blender is ideal for smoothies, soups and cocktails. Also, this kitchen gadget is perfect for little ones who are weaning as you can simply blend up your meals for them to enjoy too.

Provide fun for all the family with this stylish Ruark radio - kitchen dancing compulsory!

Don't forget a new home card at Moonpig.com!

Make boring oven gloves a thing of the past and inject some personality into the kitchen.

Best housewarming gifts for eco-conscious friends

Eco-conscious friends will adore the thoughtfulness of this gift. From daily use to party essentials, these genius reusable straws will be well used.

A bamboo cleaning kit that will kick start their sparkle mission.

This ultra-handy kit allows you to turn your normal light fittings into smart lights. They can then be turned up, down on and via your phone. Welcome to the future!

Emma Bunton's brand Kit&Kin is famed for its amazing babycare products has now branched out into cleaning too. This plant-based, reusable kit is the perfect new home gift for anyone and everyone. Sparkling dishes and flawless floors guaranteed!

Editor's Note

When I moved into my house I did so much endless cleaning, so a bundle like this would have been idea. Plus, it being eco-friendly is a massive bonus.

Best housewarming gifts for plant lovers

This best-selling planter from H&M is an affordable housewarming gift that green-fingered fans will love. Add a spider plant and you're good to go.

A cute table which will soon become a gardener's favourite place to be – ideal for potting, sowing and admiring the blooms.

The finest tools for the job – gift to a gardening fan and expect Chelsea Flower Show level of results.

Best housewarming gifts for stylish pals

Nothing beats fresh white sheets, and they will always make for a lovely new home gift no matter the recipient. The range from DUSK will not disappoint.

Say goodbye to tea rings on the coffee table, and do so in style!

IWaffle towels are all the range on Instagram and there's a reason why. Not only are they asthetically pleasing, they are also super aborbent too and don't go ridgid in the wash. Winning.

A go-with-everything vase that will be a real winner - and it's only £13!

An Insta-worthy chopping board they won't mind leaving out on the side. It's a winning idea!

Nothing says luxury quite like The White Company and their new electric diffuser is the perfect way to give the gift of a glorious-smelling home.

Editor's Note

I love making my home smell like a spa and this savvy plug in is the perfect way to do it. I don't know many people that wouldn't want this as a new home gift!

A pretty yet practical housewarming gift. Give their house the Midas touch with a statement cutlery set in this golden hue. So. On. Trend.

