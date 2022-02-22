Stacey Solomon's brand new fireplace gets 'ridiculous' makeover – before and after photos

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon treated her fans to an epic 'tap to tidy' transformation on Tuesday when she got to work cleaning her fireplace – and the before and after comparison photos are epic!

MORE: Stacey Solomon debuts son Rex's epic bathroom – and why Zachary and Leighton don't have one

Stacey decided to tackle the dirty grout around her tiles on her hearth with a Sonic Scrubber – which is a favourite of Mrs Hinch's too. Alongside a video of her scrubbing away, she wrote: "I'm doing the fireplace while Joe does the floor we are having a post half term clean. And OMG THE DIFFERENCE is ridiculous."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon is overjoyed to welcome new family member

The mum-of-four then proceeded to share before and after photos of the fireplace to reveal the astounding difference. The herringbone tiles were then gleaming, just as bright as the day they were first installed.

Stacey made light work of the cleaning

Want to get on board with the Stacey and Mrs Hinch approved product?

SonicScrubber, £18.99, Amazon

The presenter told her fans that she was on a cleaning mission at Pickle Cottage, along with some help from her fiancé Joe Swash, who was seen mopping the floors at Olympic speed on her Instagram Stories.

The before and after pictures are impressive

Another cleaning gadget that Stacey and Joe adore is the Karcher window vacuum – and the best news is that it's currently 38% off in the sale. Race you to the online checkout!

RELATED: Stacey Solomon reveals Joe Swash's epic man cave at £1.2m cottage – and it's huge

MORE: Stacey Solomon left in shock after unexpected moment at Pickle Cottage

Stacey and Joe are approaching one year at Pickle Cottage in March this year, and what a year it has been with them welcoming little Rose into the world and also making their idyllic cottage into a cosy home.

Stacey created a pink haven for her daughter Rose

Joe has had a games room makeover, Rex has a dinosaur-themed bathroom and Rose has her very own rose pink nursery.

The family's Tudor-style home is reportedly worth £1.2million and we're sure all of the upcycling and redecorating will be adding more to that value as time goes on.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.