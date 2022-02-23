The astrology app that will tell you if you and your partner are TRULY compatible

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether you plan your week around a horoscope prediction or just take a passing interest in your star sign, new love astrology app Hint could help you map out success in your relationship.

Trending again amongst millennials, the world has long been fascinated by astrology – the method of predicting events according to the placement of the sun, moon, and planets within 12 sections of the sky (the signs of the zodiac).

With each zodiac ‘star’ sign possessing a different set of personality traits and behaviour types, it’s believed that certain star sign combinations offer better long-term success for romance. And now an app has done all the hard work to help you forecast who best to date – or ditch!

As the number 1 most downloaded astrology app, Hint uses NASA-powered data and Artificial Intelligence to give personalised readings using the position of the stars on your date, place and time of birth, which only occur in one lifetime and is totally unique to you. Hint has been created by Ruby Labs, a consumer technology platform operating in the wellness space.

Downloaded by more than 25 million people, all users need to do is answer questions about the dates and places of birth for yourself and your love interest to discover the destiny of your relationship.

Users who are already coupled up can also seek advice about short-term disagreements and long-term compatibility using Hint’s clever science mapping, too.

And why keep it strictly to romance – you could also enter a colleague or boss’ vital statistics to discover your career prospects, or look into the future of a friendship with an old or new pal.

Once you’ve received your compatibility score Hint will send advice on how to improve communication and create harmony based on your shared astrological blueprint.

HELLO! readers can trial the app for free for 7 days. If you then choose to join as a paid subscriber at $9 a week you’ll be matched to a human astrologer who can give you guidance at any time plus offer tailored advice to any question, as well as browsing your personalised daily horoscope to second guess every situation. Stargazing awaits!

