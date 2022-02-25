The Queen's home looks magical in surprising new photos Her Majesty has a stunning home in Norfolk

Spring has sprung unseasonably early in Norfolk and the Queen's country home Sandringham looks utterly magical in brand new photos uploaded to the official Instagram feed on Thursday.

MORE: Is the Queen risking her health amid Covid diagnosis?

The two new images shared to the page's 17,500 followers reveal that the snowdrops and daffodils are beginning to bloom in the glorious grounds of the monarch's gorgeous property. One of the shots appeared to be taken at sunset with the beaming sunlight creating a dreamy photograph of the daffodils. Trish Meldrum-Clegg was credited for both of the amazing images.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Camilla vows to keep this promise when she becomes Queen

"The Gardens are alive with Spring flowers and new life. Opening two months earlier than in previous years, enjoy winter walks as the Gardens open to visitors at weekends, for the first time in Spring," the caption read.

As well as swathes of likes, the comments poured in for the beautiful scenery. "Beautiful!" wrote one follower and another simply left two love heart-eyed emojis.

Spring has already arrived at the Queen's home

A third couldn't believe the spring florals were out in force already, and to that the Queen's residence replied: "Strangely enough a few daffs have begun to open despite the recent wild weather."

READ: How you can party at the Queen's London home this summer

STORY: Is this why the Queen avoids staying at Buckingham Palace?

Sandringham gardens are open for visitors

Hopefully, this bit of good news will cheer the Queen up while she recovers from Covid-19, and we're sure members of the public will be glad to see the floral delights as they roam the gardens at weekends.

It was just last week when another of the monarch's homes also gave us fairytale vibes when the snow started to fall. Balmoral Castle was hit by Storm Eunice bringing a flurry of snow – and the residence looked so picturesque in a video uploaded to the official Twitter account.

The Queen currently has Covid-19

The Queen is currently residing at her Berkshire residence of Windsor Castle and has cancelled her virtual appearances while she undertakes light duties and recovers from coronavirus.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.