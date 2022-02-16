The Queen stays at Windsor Castle as Sandringham closes due to safety concerns The monarch is residing in Berkshire

The Queen's Sandringham Estate had to close early on Wednesday due to growing safety concerns. A message displayed on the Instagram Stories explained: "Closure notice. Wednesday 16 February. Due to the forecast high winds Sandringham Gardens will close today a 1pm (with last admissions at midday).

"The safety of visitors and staff is our priority – those visitors with tickets already booked for this afternoon will be contacted and refunded automatically. If you are planning to visit this week, please check before you travel for the latest opening information on our social media and/or website www.sandringhamestate.co.uk."

Luckily, the monarch is currently residing at another of her royal homes, Windsor Castle. However, the severe weather in the form of storm Dudley has been forecast across the UK so her Berkshire estate could also be impacted.

The Queen was pictured on Wednesday safely inside the walls of her 900-year-old castle, greeting Rear Admiral James Macleod (right) and Major General Eldon Millar for one of her official engagements.

Sandringham closed their gardens early on Wednesday

This news about Sandringham's closure comes after the estate decided to open its gardens two months early for visitors. A photo message shared via Instagram, read: "Delicate snowdrops peeping through bring a sign that spring is on its way! The gardens are opening two months earlier than usual for February Half Term (12-20), then weekends in February and March."

The monarch has been working from her Berkshire home

Although the Queen did not spend Christmas at Sandringham House in 2021 as she used to, she has visited since spending two weeks staying at the cottage Wood Farm in January.

The monarch now spends most of her time at her Berkshire residence Windsor Castle, choosing to forego what once was her official royal residence, Buckingham Palace in central London. Perhaps it's the quiet countryside life which draws the Queen outside of the city more often these days.

