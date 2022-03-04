Reese Witherspoon lists beautiful $25million home after just 2 years The Hello Sunshine founder bought the property in March 2020

Reese Witherspoon is selling her family home in Los Angeles, less than two years after she bought it. The Oscar-winning actress and her husband Jim Toth have listed their beautiful property in Brentwood's Mandeville Canyon for $25million – some $9million more than they paid for it back in March 2020.

However, listing photos shared by Dirt reveal Reese has made a few luxurious upgrades to the residence over the past two years, including adding marble flooring and wrought iron railings to the foyer and staircase, and completely transforming the kitchen with marble worktops and state-of-the-art appliances.

Reese's house has seven en suite bedrooms, including an "owner's wing" with dual bathrooms and dual walk-in closets. Meanwhile, there is also a library, an outdoor entertaining centre with a swimming pool, bar and BBQ, and a state-of-the-art security system.

The 45-year-old has previously given fans a few sneak peeks inside her home on social media, including with a fun video that displayed a look at her hallway and mezzanine level, which overlooks the living area below.

Reese Witherspoon is selling her Los Angeles home

Reese is no stranger to buying and selling luxury properties; in 2020, the actress sold her $17million Pacific Palisades mansion in an all-cash deal, six years after she bought it for $12.7million.

The mum-of-three also maintains a handful of properties in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, some of which are reportedly occupied by family members, and has a luxurious holiday home in a gated community in the Bahamas.

Reese and her family have lived there since 2020

Reese and Jim also bought a farm in the foothills above Zuma Beach in Malibu for $6.25million in August 2019, which they sold just a year later for $6.74million.

