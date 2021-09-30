Reese Witherspoon dances around spotless kitchen – fans react The Big Little Lies star lives in Brentwood

Reese Witherspoon shared a very funny video of herself dancing around the kitchen in her pyjamas, and many of her followers could relate.

READ: Reese Witherspoon's secluded $15.9m haven with husband Jim Toth - photos

Promoting her Draper James collection, the Big Little Lies star was dressed in a checked black and white co-ord and white sliders as she showed off her dance moves before tucking into a slice of cake.

The clip perfectly showcased the gorgeous kitchen, which is fitted with white cabinets with matching worktops and gold handles. The island unit is topped with a wooden work surface, tying in with the floorboards, while three black stools and industrial light fittings add the finishing touches.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon showcases grand hallway

The sides were bare aside from the plate of cake and a house plant, and despite the fact Reese was dressed as though it was first thing in the morning, her chic outfit and the immaculate interior suggest otherwise.

"One minute you’re dancing… next minute you’re eating cake.. how does this keep happening? (pj’s from our new @draperjames x @landsend collection!)," Reese wrote.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's office inside $16million home is seriously regal

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon's kitchen inside Nashville home belongs in a showroom

The actress shared a funny video of herself dancing and eating cake

One of her followers commented: "That’s me in my house eating every 5 minutes. Every day," and another added: "Imagine looking that stunning in the morning?"

A third asked: "Is that the set of big little lies?"

Although the kitchen does have similarities to the home where the show is filmed, with white cabinets and a spacious island unit, the black worktops and clear lights in the Big Little Lies kitchen are a marked change.

Reese's kitchen in her Nashville home

However, the room in her latest clip also appears to be different to the Legally Blonde star's homes in Nashville and Brentwood – the former has marble countertops and gold finishings while the latter has exposed beams and white subway tiles.

Reese's primary home is her $15.9million mansion in Brentwood, where she lives with her husband Jim Toth and her children Ava, Deacon and Tennessee. They purchased the seven-bedroom house in March 2020 and Dirt describes it as "one of the most private properties on LA's Westside."

It features a wood-panelled library, a saltwater swimming pool with spa, and an outdoor kitchen and fireplace.

PHOTOS: 30 unreal celebrity kitchens: Victoria Beckham, Nigella Lawson, more

Read more HELLO! US stories here