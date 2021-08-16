Reese Witherspoon hosted the dreamiest party in her massive garden in photos you can’t miss Where was our invite?

Reese Witherspoon wrapped up summer with the most gorgeous backyard party - and now we want to do it too.

The Oscar winner hosted the dreamiest outdoor fete over the weekend and shared photos from it on Instagram, showing off her stunning garden, which had wooden tables placed in the middle of it, surrounded by wooden chairs with plush cushions. The table was topped with checked table cloths, and baby blue table settings. There were also strings of lights hung above.

Reese looked incredible per usual as she struck a pose with a few friends who attended the event, weaning a figure-flattering floral wrap dress that cinched at the waist, and also featured a plunging neckline. The Little Fires Everywhere star completed the look with woven gold sandals.

Reese's backyard garden is stunning!

"Last days of summer deserve a garden party with good friends!," she captioned the photo.

Reese’s celebrity friends and followers swooned over the photos, with Savannah Guthrie writing, "I know that lovely garden and lovely hostess!.” Another fan added: Stunning!

The Oscar winner wore a gorgeous floral wrap dress to the fete

In addition to garden party hosting, the Draper James mogul has been keeping busy as usual, with announcements about upcoming projects and the big sale of her media company, Hello Sunshine, earlier this month.

But she has made it a point to spend time with her family and friends - and enjoy breaks in the wide-open spaces too.

The actress recently shared a rare picture on her Instagram with her husband, Jim Toth, that showed them standing in front of lush palm trees on vacation as they flashed smiles for the camera.

Fans swooned over Reese's table settings - and we did too!

"Soaking up these summer nights with my cute hubby," Reese captioned the photo while adding in at the end in brackets, "Not pictured: 9:30 pm bedtime," with an upside-down face emoji.

The Big Little Lie's famous friends reacted sweetly to the picture, with co-star Selma Blair writing in the comments, "Golden summer couple," and Chelsea Handler saying, "I love your hubby."

Reese recently enjoyed a vacation with her husband Jim Toth​​​​​​

Many of her other fans also reacted with adoration for the pair, with one writing, "My fave couple," and another saying, "I love you and the partnership you have! The best couple in the world!"

While the Legally Blonde star often shares pictures of her family on her social media feed, those of her husband are relatively rare. So, fans were thrilled to see the sweet snaps - and we were too!

