Reese Witherspoon sells stunning Los Angeles home for an impressive profit The Big Little Lies actress also owns houses in Nashville, Malibu and the Bahamas

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth have managed to sell their family home in Pacific Palisades, California, despite the current coronavirus pandemic. The couple's property was on the market for three years, and has now sold in an all-cash deal for just over $17million (£13.6million).

The Big Little Lies actress originally bought the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home for $12.7million (£10.2million) in 2014, and reportedly spent a significant amount on upgrading the 10,000 square-foot mansion. Her work included adding a hedge that screens the entire front of the property for added privacy, and building a guard shack within the grounds for full-time security staff.

Reese Witherspoon has sold her Pacific Palisades home

Reese has often given fans a look inside her stylish residence on Instagram, showing details such as her luxurious blue-and-white kitchen, her beautiful bedroom with monogrammed pillows, and the swimming pool, which has an inset spa and is surrounded by pristine lawns and terraces.

Other images have offered a look at her impressive dressing room, where she got ready for the Oscars Vanity Fair party in February, and the entrance to her home, which gives a nod to her southern roots with a "Hey Y'all" doormat from her Draper James collection.

Reese also has houses in Nashville, Malibu and the Bahamas

The 44-year-old has an impressive property portfolio, and owns a few houses in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, some of which are reportedly occupied by family members. In 2019, Reese paid $6.25million (£5million) for a Malibu ranch that previously served as a wedding venue and event space, and she also owns a holiday home in the Bahamas which she often visits with Jim and her three children – Ava, Deacon and Tennessee.

