Reese Witherspoon's office inside $16million home is seriously regal The Morning Show star purchased a new home in Brentwood

Has Reese Witherspoon taken interior design tips from the royal family? In a new video shared on Instagram, her home office appears to have similarities to that of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's studies inside Kensington Palace.

In the clip, in which she announced she is partnering with Stacy's Rise Project, The Morning Show star sat at a chunky wooden desk where she had placed a patterned blue lamp with a cream lampshade, and a stack of colourful books – both of which feature in Kate Middleton and Prince William's working from home spaces.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon showcases grand hallway inside home

Reese's serene room also featured large windows overlooking her green garden and terrace area, as well as blue patterned blinds.

Although it's not clear exactly where the video was filmed, it's possible that it was in Reese's new home in Brentwood, which she purchased for $15.9 million in March 2020.

The actress filmed inside her home office

Blue is clearly one of the Legally Blonde actress' go-to colours when it comes to decor. During an episode of the Netflix show The Home Edit, Reese invited the company founders and the show’s television hosts, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, into her former house in the Pacific Palisades, which she purchased in 2014 for $12.7 million and sold in April 2020 for $17 million.

Prince William's office has a similar wooden desk and patterned lamp

The actress chatted to the women in the entrance to her home which sported stunning wooden floors and soft, blue and white wallpaper. Behind them, there was an airy front room with crisp, white carpet and pastel blue furniture.

Reese showed off her never-ending garden

Reese lives with her husband Jim Toth and her three children Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee. Their new LA mansion Pacific Palisades home features a wood-panelled library, a saltwater swimming pool with spa, and an outdoor kitchen and fireplace. The family's property portfolio also includes a home in Nashville, Tennessee, where Reese grew up.

