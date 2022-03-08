This Morning's Alison Hammond unveils chic new kitchen – see epic transformation The star lives in Birmingham

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has unveiled a chic new kitchen at her Birmingham home she shares with her son Aiden.

The star uploaded a TikTok video of the before and after of her cooking space, and her finished result looks amazing! Before the transformation, Alison had a plain wall in her open-plan kitchen-diner and after the upgrade, the space was filled with a built-in cabinet – an addition worthy of an A-lister's crib!

WATCH: Alison Hammond's kitchen gets an A-list makeover

The wooden structure is a light grey shade and there are crystal-looking handles on the doors and drawers.

The beautiful storage is the perfect place for Alison to keep her crockery, tableware and glassware and there are also exposed shelves ideal for displaying Instagrammable items. We can't wait to see how Alison styles up the space!

The star has a modern kitchen

Perhaps she will get advice from interior designer Kelly Hoppen once again who helped her out with her home layout and style live on This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The rest of Alison's modern kitchen has been shown off during cooking segments of the show and she has white worktops, dark cabinets and in-built appliances.

As well as a kitchen-diner space, Alison's home boasts a vibrant lounge, stylish bedroom and a jaw-dropping garden.

A look at Alison's space before the transformation

Come summertime, Alison likes to spend lots of time in her outdoor space. The landscaped garden has pristine grass, palm trees, garden furniture and hot tub. She also has a beautiful pergola which is a dreamy addition to her idyllic garden.

Fans have been seriously impressed with Alison's garden when she has shown it off online. "Omg wow Ali! Your new name is Alison Titchmarsh! Looks fab!" wrote one. Another added, "Wow looks so amazing!", and plenty of others were keen to find out where Alison had bought her palm trees and artificial lawn from because, let's face it, who wouldn’t want a garden like Alison's?

