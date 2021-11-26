Alison Hammond's life-size Christmas decorations need to be seen - watch

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Forget decking the halls, Alison Hammond has completely transformed her living room into a fully fledged wonderland for Christmas this year. This Morning presenter Alison revealed all to her 992,000 Instagram fans with a jaw-dropping video on Thursday.

Alison's living room at her Birmingham home has been filled with a huge multi-coloured balloon arch, a life-size balloon nutcracker, a singing and dancing santa and a twinkling Christmas tree. The clip panned around the room to show off the decorations in full, complete with a soundtrack of Christmas songs.

WATCH: Alison Hammond wows with life-size Christmas decorations

The star tagged @thelittleballooncreations on Instagram who helped overhaul her lounge for the festive season. The brand shared the video to their feed, receiving a deluge of praise in the comments section. One fan wrote: "Love this [love-heart eyed emoji], and another added: "Good job on the festive balloons."

Last year Alison had more modest decorations

The video also revealed that Alison has a cushion with her own face on displayed on her sofa – we'd expect nothing less from the star!

Last year, Alison enlisted her brother to help her decorate the tree, but the star had a much more modest display with a traditional tree and not too much else. We love that she's gone all out this year – and we're feeling inspired.

Fancy some Christmas balloons?

Ginger Ray balloon Christmas tree, £25, John Lewis

Nutcracker balloon, £14.99, Argos

Alison currently lives with her son Adian as well as a friend who's moved into her family home.

The Big Brother star explained on This Morning that although the new housemate is a special friend he isn't a 'special friend' in that way. Meaning, he's a pal but they are not dating.

Alison lives in Birmingham

The friend also has a dog and Alison has been enjoying having a furry new housemate. "I love having a dog, I absolutely love it – I'll show you a picture later," she said, speaking to co-star Dermot O'Leary.

