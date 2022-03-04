Alison Hammond breaks down in tears during emotional This Morning phone-in The ITV presenter was consoled by her co-stars

Alison Hammond broke down in tears during an emotional phone-in segment on Friday's episode of This Morning.

MORE: Alison Hammond impresses with weightlifting skills – watch video

The presenter, who appeared on the programme alongside Dermot O'Leary, was chatting to a guest who had phoned in regarding their worries about their daughter's eating habits when she burst into tears while opening up about her own health.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The emotional moment Alison breaks down in tears on This Morning

Alison began by empathising with the daughter in question, telling her colleagues and the caller that not enough people recognise obesity as a disease. "When you've literally got a disease, obesity, your regulation system is out of whack. When you're in it, you want all the bad things, and you know you don't look great. Sorry," she said before breaking down in tears.

While being comforted by Dermot and Deidre, Alison continued: "She needs help. People help people who are anorexic, but they don't help people who are overweight.

People turn to surgery and things like that because we don't know what to do. It's so hard. People don't realise. I'm so sorry."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's new skirt looks mighty like Kate Middleton's iconic Wimbledon style

MORE: This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby spark reaction as they get cosy on air

Alison was inundated with support

Dermot then told viewers This Morning would return after a short break, at which point he and Deidre could be seen giving a supportive hug to Alison.

After returning from the break, Alison apologised once again for her tears but was immediately told by Dermot she had "nothing" to apologise for. "Listen, let me tell you this, if I'm someone going through something you're going through – you're touching people. You're an inspiration and I'm very proud of you."

Alison then explained: "I felt like I was watching at home and I lost it, I'm so sorry everybody."

Alison and Dermot present the show on Fridays

Fans watching at home were quick to heap praise on Alison. One person said on Twitter: "Not often I get quite teary watching #ThisMorning but Alison crying talking about her obesity was quite powerful."

Another wrote: "Aaww Alison, you are just a wonderful presenter. Don't apologise for showing your genuine feelings and speaking out. We thank you. #ThisMorning @alisonhammond."

A third echoed this, adding: "Alison showing her vulnerability is actually a lovely thing to see. Bless her. #thismorning."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.