This Morning presenter Alison Hammond made the surprise announcement live on air on Friday that she's moved a man into her family home with son Adian.

The presenting duo Alison and Dermot O'Leary were introducing a segment on keeping your pets safe on bonfire night when Alison piped up to explain that she now must consider it because her friend has moved in with her along with his dog called Bobbie. Alison admitted: "I've got a friend who's now living with me, and they've got a dog," and Dermot interjected to ask: "Is it a special friend?"

The Big Brother star smiled but then explained that although the new housemate is a special friend he isn't a 'special friend' in that way. Meaning, he's a pal but they are not dating.

Alison appeared to be more taken by the furry arrival, she said: "I love having a dog, I absolutely love it – I'll show you a picture later."

The star lives in Birmingham

The star's family home is located in Birmingham, and she has shown off lots of it for various This Morning features, as well as showcasing it on her own Instagram feed.

There is an ultra-modern, open-plan living room and kitchen area, as well as a cosy bedroom which doubles a voiceover studio when needed.

Big Brother star Alison has created a peaceful haven

Alison's living room is painted cream with a grey velvet sofa, but she has added pops of colour and pattern with accessories including a zebra print cushion, and an ochre wooden coffee table.

The outdoor space is clearly a favourite spot for the mother-of-one who has shared lots of videos and photos enjoying the garden throughout the summer months. There is a pergola, a huge palm tree and an outdoor seating area as well as a hot tub. The perfect party pad if you ask us!

