Robbie Williams reveals family has nowhere to live after selling lavish homes

Robbie Williams has revealed that he has no idea where he and his family are going to live after selling off two of their lavish homes.

The dad-of-four and his wife Ayda Field recently sold their Beverly Hills home for £37million to rapper Drake, just two months after selling his Wiltshire estate for £6.75million.

Robbie, 48, said his children – Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau – are a big factor behind his struggle to decide where to live.

Speaking on the Kyle and Jackie O Australian Radio Show, the singer explained: "We’re actually nowhere. We haven’t got an abode right now, we’ve pretty much sold everywhere, we don’t live anywhere and we’re trying to figure it out."

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field sold their house in Los Angeles

He added: "The four kids are constantly a Rubix Cube puzzle that we’re trying to sort out because if they are schooled then they don’t see me because I’m all over the place and if they are home-schooled then they have another set of things that are a problem. We are all just trying to figure it out."

Robbie also joked about reports that he sold his $50million Beverly Hills estate to Drake, saying: "If it was true I would have signed a non-disclosure agreement with any Canadians that it happened with. I couldn’t reveal anything that happened, I would get into trouble."

The family also sold their Wiltshire estate in January

The former Take That singer had originally listed his ten-bedroom property, which sits on three acres of land, for $80million, but reportedly reduced the asking price when it failed to find a buyer. Robbie's seven-bedroom Wiltshire estate, meanwhile, sold for £6.75million in January.

While the family currently doesn't have anywhere to live, it is likely they will soon spend more time together in Australia, where Robbie is filming a biopic of his life and career.

