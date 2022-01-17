Ayda Field and Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy's bedroom is even more luxurious than we imagined The family have a stunning home in LA

Ayda Field revealed her daughter Teddy threw a party for her siblings inside her bedroom over the weekend, and it shared a better look at the stunning decor.

SEE: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's international property portfolio is epic – photos

In a video posted on Instagram, the Loose Women star's nine-year-old was seen walking around her spacious bedroom alongside her sister Coco, three, while her brother Charlie, seven, jumped on the chaise lounge at the end of her bed. The floor was covered with a patterned rug and fairy lights, and a large white dolls house was placed in front of the cream curtains in the background, next to what appears to be a hanging wicker egg chair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field's daughter Teddy throws family party inside luxurious bedroom

"What happens when Teddy hosts a ‘party’ for her brother and sister in her bedroom..#danceparty #siblings #partytime #family #momlife #gladimadetheguestlist:)AWxx," Ayda joked in the caption.

She also shared a snap of a chic teepee with more lights decorating the top and a fluffy cream blanket inside, and it would make the perfect sleepover arrangement for Teddy and her siblings.

RELATED: Robbie Williams sells incredible Wiltshire mansion at a £1.26million loss – see photos

READ: Inside And Just Like That star Kristin Davis' $5.29million family home

Ayda revealed her daughter Teddy has a teepee in her bedroom

Ayda and her husband Robbie Williams are thought to have homes in London, Los Angeles and Malibu which boast lots of swanky A-list-approved features such as outdoor pools, private home gyms, meditation spaces and musical instruments including a piano – and yet their houses still manage to look homely and welcoming.

They share them with their four children Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau, as well as Ayda's mother Gwen. In 2019, the couple opened up about their living arrangements in an interview with You Magazine.

The couple often share photos inside their LA home

When asked how Robbie felt about living with his mother-in-law, he said: "I insisted upon it."

Gwen added: "He teases me. Today, he asked, 'How’s your Parkinson’s?' and when I told him, 'It’s good', he said, 'Well, go and get the lead for my computer, then.'"

"That’s our language of love, making each other laugh," Ayda said.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's New York townhouse has the most extravagant décor

Read more HELLO! US stories here