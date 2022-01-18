Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's son Charlie's bedroom is any kids' dream Ayda shared a peek at her son's room in their LA home

Ayda Field revealed some "sibling rivalry" between her children on Monday, as she said her son Charlie wanted to throw a party in his bedroom, 24 hours after his big sister Teddy had hosted one of her own.

The mum-of-four took to Instagram Stories to showcase the party setup in her seven-year-old son's bedroom, offering a look at the fun décor and Charlie's amazing bed in the process.

"Charlie decided to throw his own party in his bedroom tonight… #siblingrivalry," Ayda captioned a photo, which showed multi-coloured lights strung across the youngster's bed.

Charlie has his own cabin bed with a roof that is designed to look like a house, featuring windows on the sides and at each end, and a ladder in the middle. As well as stringing lights across the top, some of his soft toys, including a lion and panda, sat on the bed's roof.

Robbie and Ayda's son Charlie had a party in his bedroom like his big sister

The rare glimpse inside Charlie's bedroom comes after Ayda also revealed the cosy space they have created for their eldest daughter Teddy, complete with a teepee with a fluffy cream blanket inside.

"What happens when Teddy hosts a ‘party’ for her brother and sister in her bedroom..#danceparty #siblings #partytime #family #momlife #gladimadetheguestlist:)AWxx," Ayda joked in the caption of a video showing her children playing in the beautiful bedroom.

Robbie and Ayda are currently residing at their home in Los Angeles, and the actress recently became the envy of fans when she shared a look at the sunset views they enjoyed from their garden while having an al fresco dinner.

Teddy has a cosy teepee with fairy lights in her room

The couple also own properties in London and Malibu, and recently sold their Wiltshire estate for £6.75million – 14 years after Robbie bought it.

The seven-bedroom property sits on a 71-acre estate with its own football pitch, tennis court, and helicopter hangar. Although it holds special memories for the family, as it is where they spent much of their time when the children were younger, Robbie admitted the house "gives me the creeps", and even his daughter Teddy had told him that she was scared staying there.

