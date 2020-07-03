How to recreate Prince William and Kate's chic home offices on a budget Give your homeworking setup some regal style

Working from home has become a new way of life for millions of us around the world throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and while the lockdown restrictions are slowly easing, it has been predicted that it could change the way we work forever. So if you've spent the last few months working at your kitchen table, on the sofa or even on your bed, now is the time to get a proper homeworking setup or office sorted – and who better to look to for inspiration than the royals?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a glimpse inside their personal offices at Kensington Palace shortly before the lockdown begun, and while we may not have a royal budget or palace to work from, we can still take cues from their stylish décor.

The Duchess of Cambridge has classic books on her desk

Featuring a wooden desk lined with a selection of Penguin Clothbound Classic books and a striped upholstered chair, there's nothing we don't love about Kate's office. And you too can have the same reading material close at hand to read on your breaks (or just for display), as the books retail from just £9.99 each on Waterstones.

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, £14.99, Waterstones

Kate keeps on top of her work with two rattan trays to organise paperwork on either end of her desk. If you want to get your own files in order, this wicker tray basket from Not on the High Street fits the bill perfectly.

Wicker tray basket, £27, Not on the High Street

Investing in a proper chair is one of the best ways to improve your homeworking setup, and Kate's wooden frame upholstered seat is a great alternative to a traditional clunky office chair that can also double up as a dining chair if needed. Showing an office chair can be as stylish as it is practical, Made.com's Lule office chair is available in several different colours, including this classic tan leather design that is currently in the sale.

Lule Carver chair, £179, Made.com

Prince William has an antique desk and family photo on his desk

Prince William's home working space, meanwhile, has a similar large, wooden desk to Kate's and a set of wooden drawers to one side where he has a printer and framed photo on display. In need of extra storage space for your work? This Abacus three-drawer filing cabinet is a great addition to your home office, and is narrow enough to fit even into a small space.

Abacus 3-drawer narrow filing cabinet, £199, John Lewis & Partners

Instead of a traditional desk lamp, William has opted for an antique table lamp with a patterned ceramic base and cream pleated shade. While his lamp is likely to be a royal heirloom, we can at least get a similar look with a ceramic table lamp such as this Sojitra floral table lamp at Wayfair, which looks way more expensive than its £123 price tag.

Sojitra 44cm table lamp, £122.99, Wayfair

Don't forget to add personal touches to your workspace like William with a framed photo. This champagne ribbed frame from John Lewis & Partners has an antiqued metallic finish that will make it look like a vintage find worthy of the royals.

Champagne ribbed photo frame, £12, John Lewis & Partners

Last but not least, don't forget the all-important desk. This Glenn desk is available in oak or dark stain oak, and features three integrated drawers for extra storage.

Glenn desk, £399, Made.com

