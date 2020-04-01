10 royal-approved cleaning tips to tackle coronavirus germs

Coronavirus has made us hyper aware of germs. We're hand washing more than normal, hand sanitisers have become a necessity and, apparently, we should be aiming to do our laundry daily. But what about our homes? COVID-19 is thought to be able to survive on hard surfaces for up to 72 hours, meaning that it'll require more than our usual cleaning approach to kill it. Here, we've rounded up the most effective royal-approved cleaning tips that the Queen, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle use in their own homes. Take note.

How to clean toilets

Barbara Allred, former head housekeeper at the Queen's Sandringham Estate (also home to Kate Middleton and Prince William's property Anmer Hall), is reported to have had a different pair of gloves and brush to use exclusively for each toilet in the Queen's home. This is especially important when trying to stop the spread of coronavirus.

How to dust

Barbara says the key is to make sure the dust attaches to your device, by using a damp cloth. She also recommends cleaning the walls with one. This will remove any dust which may be carrying coronavirus, as opposed to spreading it across each surface.

How to clean furniture and windows

Barbara says she would never spray any product directly onto wood or windows. Always apply it to the cloth you are using as the cleaning solution could stain furniture, and spraying directly onto the cloth will create a barrier between germs (and potential coronavirus bacteria) that are already on the cloth and the surface you are cleaning.

How to remove limescale

Barbara told the Daily Mail, "To remove limescale build-up on chrome taps, apply a paste of 2 tbsp salt and 1 tsp white distilled vinegar." Let this develop for approximately 10 minutes before removing.

How to clean plugholes

Barbara recommends using a toothbrush or a cotton bud to clean difficult areas and a bottle brush for plugholes.

How to use bleach

Though bleach is hailed for its ability to kill germs, Barbara says it can cause porcelain dullness and recommends using a limescale product instead. This has the same power when it comes to removing germs such as coronavirus, but will help protect porcelain.

How to remove mould

"To remove mildew or mould, mix equal parts lemon juice and baking powder into a paste, leave on for two hours, then rinse," Barbara told the Daily Mail.

How to clean makeup brushes

Meghan Markle's wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin told Vogue that he uses a dishwasher detergent to clean makeup brushes. He added that he also uses a quick-drying makeup brush cleanser and finishes by spraying them with hand sanitiser. For pots and palettes, he uses an alcohol solution to disinfect them.

How to clean your microwave

According to Glamour, Barbara would clean the Queen's microwave with a lemon. Put half a lemon in a dish with water and microwave for three minutes. The steam created will loosen dirt or food particles, which you can then wipe clean.

How to clean jewellery

Angela Kelly, the aide and dressmaker to the Queen says that she would clean the Queen's jewellery with a combination of gin and water. In her new book, The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and The Wardrobe, Angela says that this makes sure jewellery doesn't lose any of its sparkle. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has opted to remove her engagement ring amid the coronavirus outbreak, though she continues to wear her wedding band.

